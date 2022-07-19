Internal Roblox documents have been stolen and posted online

Apparently, a hacker posted a cache of internal documents stolen from an employee of Roblox.

According to Vice, 4GB data published online appear to include information on some of the biggest games and creators of Roblox, including email addresses, identification documents and spreadsheets related to various people.

“Roblox has been actively investigating a phishing incident, which involved a Roblox employee being targeted by cybercriminals. [a través de tácticas de ingeniería social/usando tácticas de miedo altamente personalizadas]”, said Roblox to the site in a statement.

“These stolen documents were illegally obtained as part of an extortion scheme with which we refused to cooperate.

“We acted quickly upon learning of the incident, hiring independent experts to supplement our information security team, and adjusting our systems to try to detect and prevent similar attempts.”

Robloxis valued at about $68 billion, had 45.5 million daily active users in 2021, according to the company.

The online gaming platform and game creation system is particularly popular with children, with half of all American children thought to play games in some form.