Institute of Legal Medicine and Forensic Sciences was declared in emergency for 90 days

The Public ministry declared an emergency Institute of Legal Medicine and Forensic Sciences (IML), for a maximum period of 90 days. In this way, he decided to form a work commission in order to make possible his restructuring Y reorganization.

Thus, through the Resolution of the Prosecutor’s Office of the Nation No. 1458-2022-MP-FNpublished in the Legal Standards bulletin of the Official Gazette El Peruano, establishes that this group will be responsible for the organizational and administrative restructuring of the IML .

The order has the objective of evaluating, analyzing and proposing administrative and management innovation actions and measures based on institutional needs and objectives.

Said commission will be made up of the head of the IML, Francisco Brizuela Pow Sang (President); as well as Alcides Cuya Palominoadministrative manager of the IML; Natalia Escudero Rodriguez, advisor to the IML; Y Ana Navarro Orellanaadviser to the Criminalistics Office and head of the Planning and Budget Area of ​​the IML.

They will also be part of the group Maria Claudia del Rosario Rubio, manager of the General Office of Planning and Budget of the Public Ministry; Y Zenaida Lucila Lengua Reyesmanager in charge of the Office of Rationalization and Statistics of the Public Ministry, who will be responsible for the technical secretariat .

The device also indicates that this commission will have to deliver within a period of 60 calendar dayscounted from the date of publication of the aforementioned resolution, to the office of the Office of the Prosecutor of the Nation, a report containing the proposals of the necessary measures and actions of the case .

In the same way, it provides that all those in charge of management and institutional organic units provide the necessary support so that the work of the working group formed .

the investigated Zamir Villaverde will not go this Tuesday, July 19 to the Public Prosecutor’s Office to give your statement as a witness as part of the preliminary investigation following the president peter castlefor an alleged interference by his government in the promotions of officers of the Armed Forces and the National Police in 2021

Through a brief presented by his legal defense, he specified that Just last Monday he was notified about said summons to give his testimony in this case. .

In the same document, villaverde asks the office of the Attorney General, Patricia Benavides, to reschedule this procedure for another day.

It should be noted that during the past week, the investigated He was released from the Ancón prison after serving a few months in preventive detention for the case Tarata III Bridge.

For his part, the owner of the Public ministry raised a few days ago that the president Castillo Terrones has to surrender the day August 4th his preliminary statement as part of the Preliminary investigation which was initiated due to alleged crimes of criminal organization and influence peddling to the detriment of the State .

