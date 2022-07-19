Important cyber attack on Roblox: theft of sensitive data

Maria Pastoriza . 4 hours ago

Cybercriminals hacked and leaked a considerable amount of internal Roblox documents after the game’s owners failed to pay a ransom to prevent the data from being exposed. This is how the cyberattack has affected Roblox.

While there are plenty of positive changes happening in the gaming stratosphere, such as next-gen hardware bringing great titles like God of War Ragnarok and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, there are sadly always dark sides to the industry.

Cybercrime has become one of the most prominent examples of this, and ransomware/phishing has become a popular means of making quick money for hackers.

Roblox has become the latest victim of this unfortunate practice and its creators have spoken out about it.

Roblox suffers a cyber phishing attack

Like Minecraft, Roblox is a simple content creation game aimed at a much younger target audience that revels in the many ways the game can be enjoyed.

However, like Bandai Namco, CD Projekt Red, EA, and many others, even the Roblox Corporation is susceptible to these calculated cyberattacks.

The attack has led to the theft of sensitive data.

Motherboard, a subsidiary of VICE, recently received news from Roblox Corporation about the facts: “These stolen documents were obtained illegally as part of an extortion scheme with which we refused to cooperate. We acted quickly upon learning of the incident. We hire independent experts to complement our information security team. We have adjusted our systems to search for, detect, and prevent similar attempts,” Roblox told Motherboard in a statement.

Roblox refuses to rescue

That 4GB of information appears to have been extracted from a single Roblox employee. It includes data about other Roblox employees, Roblox content creators, and a lot of personal information.

Roblox continues to be a real moneymaker for the Roblox Corporation with the brand valued at over $60 billion. And up.

Since this is now a criminal investigation, it may not be the last we hear about the matter. Nor is it likely to be the latest attack on a game company.