I’m a Target superfan – found a duplicate of Kim Kardashian SKIMS for under $ 40 – see the exact brand to look for

SKIMS, Kim Kardashian’s clothing brand that focuses on home wear and underwear, has become a powerhouse in the fashion industry.

Founded in 2019, the brand was worth $ 1.6 million by April 2021 before doubling in value by January 2022.

SKIMS dresses are popular but are also expensive, with leotards selling for $ 50 to $ 108.

However, one buyer took to social media to share a leotard who found it was almost a duplicate of a SKIMS product.

Jacquelyn Fricke, who runs the TikTok theshoppingbestie account, posted a video testing a $ 38 SKIMS alternative she found on Target’s rack.

The duplicate came from Spanx’s Asset line, another leader in women’s comfort apparel.

Jacquelyn said the material was thick, meaning the leotard was not transparent like some SKIMS products.

He added that, like the SKIMS suits, the Spanx leotard was still snug and snug.

“As a dancer for 15 years, I know good quality material when I see it,” wrote Jacquelyn in the caption of the video.

Spanx products are generally cheaper than SKIMS clothes, although Spanx tends to have a smaller and less inclusive selection.

While SKIMS sizes range from XXS to 4XL, covering nine body types, Spanx only covers five sizes, XS to XL.

How to save on Target

Target has an app you can use to browse and clip specific digital coupons for your store’s location.

Additionally, you may be able to locate discounts by scanning item barcodes via the Target app.

The app can show you when prices are reduced, even if the label hasn’t been changed in-store, so you can make savings that you would otherwise lose by shopping with the app open.

Also, under Target’s Price Match Guarantee, they will match the price if you purchase an eligible item at Target and then find the identical item for less than:

Target.com

Select competitors online

In Target’s or competitor’s local print ad

Price matching can be requested at the time of purchase or within 14 days of purchase.

The full list of online competitors is available online.

A fashion blogger compared SKIMS to Spanx to see which brand she preferred.