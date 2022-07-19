I was pulling my belly back so much it hurt

Camila Cabello shared an open letter on Instagram in which she talks about the relationship with her body. Her words are not those of a star struggling with the paparazzi, but of a young woman who feels the pressure of beauty standards.

Who has never felt insecure about their body on the beach in a swimsuit? For the singer Camila Cabello a day at the beach in Miami turned into a nightmare: the paparazzi photographed her in bikini and his body was targeted in the comments by hater. A script that the stars have experienced hundreds, thousands of times. But the singer decided to be honest about the way the media makes her feel about her body: “I am exhausted“. He shared an open letter on Instagram in which he openly recounts:”Every time I feel so vulnerable and unprepared“The words of Camila Cabello are not those of a celebrity struggling with the paparazzi, but of a young woman like many who feels the pressure of a standard of beauty away from her body.

Camila Cabello chased by the paparazzi on the beach

Camila Cabello shared a long post on Instagram in which she said she was literally chased by paparazzi at a Miami beach club, who photographed her in a bikini from every angle: “I didn’t think about my appearance in the slightest until I saw the photos online – the comments shocked mea “. These episodes, he explains, directly affect his self-esteem:”I had to remind myself that those thoughts about my body were not mine, but those of society, so used to a certain healthy body pattern that is not real to so many women.“. Bodies, he explains, forged by”Photoshop, strict diets, grueling workouts and photos with angles designed to make them look different“. And then candidly confesses:”I’m a 20 year old single woman in the middle of a promotional tour who just wants to feel beautiful“.

Camila Cabello: “I pulled my belly back and held my breath”

The post continues with another episode: the next day she put on a new costume, put on makeup and he ate nothing because she knew the paparazzi would be waiting for her. “I held my belly back so much that my ribs hurt, I held my breath and barely smiled because I couldn’t stop thinking about the paparazzi. I was not able to relax at all despite being in the middle of nature“The singer added that she was doing everything to look good in the photos and feel fulfilled, but at the same time she had a horrible day. A feeling that we all, sooner or later, have experienced: how many times we have not enjoyed a party or a day at the beach too worried about our hair, makeup, the pain of heels or an uncomfortable dress? How many bathrooms have we given up for fear of showing us in a bikini? “I wanted to talk about it because we compliment women who appear beautiful or ‘healthy’. But what is health if you are so obsessed with physical appearance that your mental health suffers and you can’t enjoy life? How can I be attractive if I can’t relax, have fun and enjoy a nice day at the beach?

The long letter ends with the hope of feeling free and carefree again as when she was a child, when she was able to enjoy the days without thinking about her body: “In my head I know that my appearance has nothing to do with happiness, health or sensuality. But emotionally, I can’t ignore the rest of the world“. In 2022, at the height of the era of body positivity and of a new inclusive beauty, is an online photo really the definitive sentence on our body?