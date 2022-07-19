“I wanted to make my life manageable”

In 2014, the actress Cameron Diaz decided to take a break from the cinema, after the premiere that same Sex Tape: Something Happens in the Cloud, There are no two without three Y annie. A break that finally turned into a retreat, which left the spectators stupefied. Now the 48-year-old actress wanted to share again the reason for this decision in the program Hart to Heart by Peacock.

“When you do something at a really high level for a long period of time, other parts of you have to be given to other people,” Diaz has revealed to actor Kevin Hart. A decision that he would have begun to realize at the age of 40. “There were so many parts of my life that I wasn’t touching and I wasn’t driving.”

Despite everything, the actress Something happens with Mary he also misses acting. “It’s fun to do, I love it. I love acting”, confesses the actress, who nevertheless places other things ahead. “I just really wanted to make my life manageable. My routine in a day is literally what I can handle myself.” After the change, Diaz confesses that she feels “complete”.

It is not the first time that Diaz has explained the reasons behind this decision. Last year we could hear from the interpreter herself the peace that this difficult choice had caused her. “I found peace in my soul, because I was finally taking care of myself. It’s a weird thing to say. I know a lot of people won’t understand.” Something that accused that his life had ceased to be his as a Hollywood star. Will the American one day return to the big screen?

