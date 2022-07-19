I do an internship at Khloe Kardashian’s Good American – what it’s REALLY like to work there

An intern at Khloe Kardashian’s company is talking about what it’s really like to work there.

Daniel Dana, a social media intern at Khloe’s Good American brand, gave TikTok viewers a look inside the office and revealed some of the benefits of his job.

“This is a day in the intern life at Good American,” Daniel begins the first of three videos he has released since late June.

He dresses casual enough for work, wearing hoodies, trainers and jeans and Good American cargo pants.

When he arrives for work in the morning, he pans the parking lot, showing a “Reserved” spot for Skims, Good American’s neighbor.

“The office is right next to Skims, which is really cool,” he says.

After scanning his pass to enter the building, he offers a look inside the office.

It’s a large open-plan space with white tables that are used as shared desks.

One wall is decorated with images of Khloe and her Good American models.

There is also a chalkboard mural with the brand name and a drawing of a woman in blue jeans.

“It’s so cute, and on top is Safely, which is Kris’s brand of dish soap,” says Daniel of the office, filming a grand scale leading up to Kris’s brand of plant-powered cleaning products.

His videos capture other fun touches, such as a kitchen area with a graffiti mural and lunch tables.

Meanwhile, there’s an expensive Milk Bar Cake – which costs $ 62 – sitting at the front desk.

The office is also dog-friendly, and Daniel films several people who have brought their pets.

Another plus is food, such as a “great snack selection” including Skinny Pop popcorn.

“We get lunch delivered once a week, which is really nice,” he adds, showing the spreads of different restaurants that are served every Thursday.

In June, the office was decorated for Pride and at the end of the day they hosted a Pride party, where everyone ate and mingled.

“It was really good. I love how inclusive Good American is, ”says Daniel.

On a particularly exciting day, he and some colleagues were able to purchase employee samples for sale for Frame Denim, which was co-founded by Jens Grede.

Jens is married to Emma Grede, who co-founded Good American with Khloe.

Of course, Daniel works too and breaks down some of his responsibilities.

They include product tags on Instagram, influencer gifts, and community management, which involves checking social media comments and DMs.

When a woman commented that she wanted to dress her bridesmaids in Good American, the brand sent her free products.

Daniel also films content for TikTok, places orders for influencer collaborations, and helps write Instagram captions, which are planned in advance.

Commentators seem envious of his concert, with the words: “What a fun job”.

Others called it “dope” and “cool” and asked how they could apply, but questions about whether the internship was paid were not answered.