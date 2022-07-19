“I am very happy, it is nice to feel at peace” – Corriere.it

from Simona Marchetti

Interviewed for the show “Good Morning America”, the 41-year-old businesswoman revealed that the story with the comedian of “Saturday Night Live” is going well. A confession that will certainly not make her ex Kanye West happy

After spending the past few months arguing with ex-husband Kanye West, from whom she filed for divorce in February 2021 and was declared legally single in March this year, Kim Kardashian is finally at peace. And much of the credit goes to current partner Pete Davidson, with whom she has been unofficially since October, while the social confirmation of their story came only last month. “I’m the kind of relationship girl, that’s for sure – admitted the 41-year-old socialite in an interview with” Good Morning America “, which was given a preview, answering the question of the host Robin Roberts about how serious the his relationship with Davidson – and I wouldn’t be with anyone if I didn’t intend to spend a lot of time with him. ‘

In fact, the Kardashian and the comedian of “Saturday Night Live” are often together and are living their love in the light of day, much to the chagrin of West who, in addition to not having taken the breakup with his ex-wife well, cannot bear. not even her new boyfriend, who – not surprisingly – came to bury alive in his song «Eazy».

«Obviously I want to take my time – continued the entrepreneur, who recently launched her new collection of inclusive underwear“ Fits Everybody ”for Skims – but I am very happy and very satisfied. And it’s a really good feeling to feel at peace ». Also in the interview, Roberts then asked mother Kris Jenner and Kloé Kardashian what they thought of Davidson. “Pete is great and he’s a really good guy,” Jenner said. “He makes her laugh and she laughs all the time,” Kim’s sister added instead.