“I am much more important than Drake and The Weeknd. My themes are important to the lives of all of us.”

Roger Waters has never had a good relationship with the press, since the days of Pink Floyd. Animated by a vision of music as a form of culture, social criticism and intellectual expression, he has never liked to talk about songs as entertainment, he has often felt crushed by the mechanisms of show business and has been impatient with musical promotion. It is the thought that triggered the existential crisis from which Roger Waters’ masterpiece of introspection was born, The Wall from 1979, the album del Muro, the symbol of discomfort towards the public, isolation and alienation. A theme that Waters addressed in a recent interview during his new tour in America and Canada. Speaking with Toronto’s The Globe newspaper, Roger Waters he recalled the triggering moment of his crisis (and one of the strangest moments in rock history), when during a concert in Toronto on the 1976 tour he spat on a spectator in the front rows.

“I was obsessed with how the government and the ruling social classes held us captive and made us believe. That’s why I took it out on that poor boy. In any case, the public today is much more informed and attentive than then.”Roger Waters also talked about the experience of being part of a giant band like i Pink Floyd and did not resist a controversial note: “Today I can express myself in a more coherent and clear way because I am not limited by the band I was playing in and who was always trying to get away from my natural instinctto tell the truth. ” Closed the controversy with Pink Floyd, Roger Waters has reopened the one with the press: “I did two concerts in Toronto, why didn’t any Canadian newspaper come to do a review?“The reporter’s sincere response was probably a blow to Waters:”Personally, I was assigned The Weeknd concert at Rogers Center.“

“I have no idea who he is because I don’t listen to new music but they told me he is an important artist. I wish him luck, I have nothing against him. However I did two concerts, at least one you could review itWaters replied. The journalist tried to defend himself: “The Globe doesn’t do a lot of concert reviews, but I asked for this interview and I’m here now.Roger Waters thanked and said that his was just curiosity and not a personal attack, but then he did not deny himself and wanted to have the last word: “However with all due respect to The Weeknd and Drake, I am far more important than they will ever be. I deal with issues that are of fundamental importance for the life of all of us“.