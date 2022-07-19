How to get the Xander skin for free in Fortnite with Refer a Friend 2022

From Tuesday, July 19, 2022, the promotion is active Refer a Friend of this year in Fortnite. This is a limited event designed by Epic Games for players to invite their friends to fortnite battle royale. By completing tasks together with friends with new accounts, we can get free prizes like the new skin Xander. Just below we give you all the details about how to get xander for free:

Refer a Friend 2022 in Fortnite: how to participate

To participate in the promotion Refer a Friend 2022 in Fortnite, first we have to go to the official website and log in with our game account. Once this is done, we will have to complete the following tasks in this order to get their respective rewards:

Task 1 – Create a contact : we have to add to Recommend a Friend a person from our friends list who has not played more than two hours in the last thirty days in the normal Fortnite game modes (Solo, Duos, Trios or Squads, with or without construction). Reward: graffiti.

: we have to add to Recommend a Friend a person from our friends list who has not played more than two hours in the last thirty days in the normal Fortnite game modes (Solo, Duos, Trios or Squads, with or without construction). Reward: graffiti. Task 2 – Play a game in Fortnite with a recommended friend : We have to play a game in the normal Fortnite game modes (Solo, Duos, Trios or Squads, with or without construction). Reward: Wrap.

: We have to play a game in the normal Fortnite game modes (Solo, Duos, Trios or Squads, with or without construction). Reward: Wrap. Task 3 – Finish in the Top 10 6 times with your recommended friend : We have to meet a total of 10 times in games in which we are playing with our recommended friend. Only normal Fortnite game modes (Solo, Duos, Trios, or Squads, with or without a build) are valid. Reward: backpacking accessory.

: We have to meet a total of 10 times in games in which we are playing with our recommended friend. Only normal Fortnite game modes (Solo, Duos, Trios, or Squads, with or without a build) are valid. Reward: backpacking accessory. Task 4 – Eliminate 45 opponents with your recommended friend : we have to eliminate a total of 45 enemies together with our recommended friend (we and he must do damage to the same enemy that we eventually eliminate). Only normal Fortnite game modes (Solo, Duos, Trios, or Squads, with or without a build) are valid. Reward: Harvesting Tool.

: we have to eliminate a total of 45 enemies together with our recommended friend (we and he must do damage to the same enemy that we eventually eliminate). Only normal Fortnite game modes (Solo, Duos, Trios, or Squads, with or without a build) are valid. Reward: Harvesting Tool. Task 5 – Complete more than 60 levels on your own and wait for your recommended friend to do the same: We have to level up a total of 60 levels since we started this quest, and our recommended friend needs to level up another 60 levels as well.

Completing the tasks of Recommend a Friend 2022 we can get the Xander skin and its accessories for free

We can login, register and join the 2022 Refer a Friend campaign until January 11, 2023 at 05:59 CEST. Users who have registered between today and then will have until February 20, 2023 at 05:59 CEST to complete all tasks and thus get the rewards.

All the rewards of Refer a Friend 2022 in Fortnite

Refer a Friend 2022 is a limited time campaign that allows us to get free prizes, like the new Xander skin. In our Fortnite guide we cover all aspects of the game; We tell you how to complete all the Missions and how to level up fast, among other things.

Sources: Epic Games [1] [2]