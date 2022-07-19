How is Justin Bieber after the announcement of Ramsay Hunt syndrome: Usher’s revelations

In an interview with the Extra portal, Usher updated Justin Bieber fans on his condition, a month after the announcement of Ramsay Hunt syndrome.

On 10 June, after the announcement in the previous hours of the cancellation of four concerts for health reasons, not related to Covid-19, Justin Bieber showed his face on social media. An image so strong that fans were worried about his health condition, with a very evident paralysis of the left side of the face. A month later, the first information on his condition and on his convalescence comes from his colleague Usher, who in an interview with Extra revealed that the two saw each other while on vacation and that Bieber is “recovering great” from Ramsay Hunt syndrome that he had been diagnosed with. In the meantime, next July 31st, the day in which Bieber is expected in Lucca, could be the zero date of his international tour.

“I would like to update you on what is happening. Clearly, from what you can see from my face, I have Ramsay Hunt syndrome. A virus has attacked the nerves of the ear and the nerves of the face and caused paralysis of this part of the face. As you can see, I can’t close this eye, I can’t smile on this side of my face, I can’t move my nostril. This whole part of my face is paralyzed. ” It was last June 10 when Justin Bieber announced, through a video on Instagram, the appearance of the symptoms of Ramsay Hunt syndrome. From there the postponed US tour and a great general concern of his fans, sometimes updated in the Instagram stories of his wife, Hailey Bieber. However, the neurological pathology resulting from the Herpes Zoster virus infection seems to be regressing, as Usher said in an interview in the last few hours.

The singer of “Yeah”, back in trend in recent weeks thanks to the participation of NPR’s “Tiny Desk”, an appointment that has gone viral thanks to the proliferation of memes, has been interviewed in the last hours by the Extra portal. During the interview, Usher revealed that he had the opportunity to meet Justin Bieber: between the two there is a long-standing friendship, dating back to until Bieber, just 13, landed on the US record marketAnd. As Usher confessed, Bieber’s condition is clearly improving: “We were able to get out while we were on vacation and I can tell Justin’s recovery is going great“. Hopes are also opening up for the international tour, yet another opportunity to celebrate the great success of the years:” I think that whatever he is experiencing right now, it is really fantastic to see that he has the support of his fans and his family. I think he managed to take his world on a journey and I am happy to to be part of this world, even today, as a friend“.