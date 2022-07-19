How did Keanu Reeves change the original idea of ​​John Wick?

John Wick was originally a role created for a 75-year-old actor but Keanu Reeves changed the course of history

The movies of John Wick have achieved their success in part thanks to the leading performance of Keanu Reeves. However, the screenwriter of the first film Derek Kolstad, I had originally intended the character to be about 75 years old and is played by an actor like Harrison Ford or Clint Eastwood.

The important revelation was made through the new book They Shouldn’t Have Killed His Dog: The Complete Uncensored Oral History of John Wick, Gun Fu, and the New Age of Action, where some secrets of the franchise are addressed and how the action story came from paper to the big screen.

“The protagonist was a 75-year-old man, 25 years after retiring. It would be fun to see Clint Eastwood kick some butt. I thought, okay, there’s probably one or two names you could do this with: Clint Eastwood, Harrison Ford.” Keanu Reeves

How did Keanu Reeves come to the role?

The screenwriter explained that he had a friend who at that time represented Keanu Reeves and asked him if there was any role that the actor could play. “I remember thinking, Keanu is one of the great action stars of the last 25 years, what happened to him? What has he been doing?” added Kolstad. “And he was directing his movie, ‘Man of Tai Chi,’ and doing ’47 Ronin.’ We give him the script, we say: ‘Clearly, you are not 75 years old’”.

However, Reeves stated that he immediately knew that John Wick would “a great collaboration”, thanks to its interesting plot that included a guy chasing thieves and discovering a whole mafia network.

“We all agreed on the potential of the project. You have this John Wick character, but you also have the real world and, at the same time, this kind of underworld. This den of thieves who have honor and a code. There is this emotional connection to John Wick, who is grieving, who has lost the love of his life and has this mythical dark past. And I loved the quest he goes on to get his life back. And the world he moves through to do it.” Keanu Reeves

Character changed

according to the writer Kolstad, after what Reeves got the role, the actor took on the task of making “his script” and begin to modify the character to be able to interpret it.

“I spent two months at Keanu’s house on the weekends working on the script – when I first went to meet him and walked into his house. As he came around the corner to say hi to me – it’s a nice house, not flashy for a guy who’s worth, I don’t know, billions – I look into his office and see he’s got three hundred scripts stacked on his desk, because he reads everything UTA , WME, William Morris sends you. He reads all of them.” Derek Kolstad

Kolstad commented that the actor read the script in 90 minutes, saying: ‘I want to do it’. By this time, the screenwriter was also convinced that the role was for Keanu.

What do cinephiles and cinephiles think?