his size as Thor does not like Elsa Pataky

Chris Hemsworth was always a healthy, beefy guy. A hunk. Time was leading him to vigorexia and for his most recent film, Thor: Love and Thunder, exponentially increased its body perimeter. Perhaps too much even for a Norse god. Of course, he has been excessive for his wife, Elsa Pataky, who did not like such excess. This was recognized by Hemsworth himself in an interview for USAToday. “If I’m going to stick my ass out for the first time in a Marvel movie, I thought I’d take some work,” she jokes.

Natalie Portman and Chris Hemsworth in a still from ‘Thor: Love and thunder’. Other sources

“It’s crazy how big Chris got for this movie,” director Taika Waititi told the same outlet. “He’s already huge, but when I saw his arms… they were twice as big as normal, as wide as my head. People ask me how he does it and it’s all natural.”

The pandemic had a lot to do with it: being at home locked up without much to do during confinement led him to push harder in his exercise routines: swimming, weightlifting, martial arts and eating 6,000 calories a day with an eye on this movie . “He just did what training and eating,” explains Hemsworth.





Asked about the opinion of his wife, the Spanish Elsa Pataky, the actor admits that he didn’t quite like it. “Bleh, it’s too much.” On the contrary, his current gigantic appearance was liked by his boy friends while most of his family and girls told him “Yuck”, according to his own words. He won’t repeat the experience: such training demands a daily level of concentration that naturally took its toll on him during the shoot. “It was one thing to train and eat so much and then sleep all day. Doing that and then a 12-hour day on set… It was horrible. Not do it again. Next time you can give me a fancy muscle man costume. I’ve finished”.

As for the role of Natalie Portman, turned goddess of thunder, he was also very sincere: “I felt a small stab at the ego, but it passed quickly and I was amazed at everything he had done.”



