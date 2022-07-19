His 2 million watch was stolen but the thieves made a big mistake

charles leclerc He is one of the pilots of the Formula 1 which is currently in competition to be one of the best in the entire automotive series.

the pilot of ferrari He has kept fighting all this 2022, but not everything has been so good for him this year, since last April he suffered the theft of an exclusive watch for him.

Leclerc experienced a difficult situation in Viareggio, where three subjects approached him to ask for a selfie and some autographs; however, the real idea was to steal the brand watch Richard Mille 67-02, which was personalized, because it had the flag of Monaco and his signature.

The newspaper ‘Il Mattino’ announced that this watch is possibly in Spain, because the first thing the thieves tried to do when obtaining the watch was to sell it. The piece is priced at two million eurosbeing exclusive, but a watch of this brand is obtained in 300 thousand euros.

What the thieves did not count on and it is the error that is being talked about is precisely that being an exclusive piece, no buyer wanted to accept it, except for an unknown character who would have paid 200 thousand euros to get the piece.

The newspaper did not indicate any identity and for now it is unknown if the whereabouts of the watch have already been given to the authorities or if it remains missing at the moment.

