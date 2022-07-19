“He’s benefiting from our play.” Sony says ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ owes its success to ‘Venom: There will be Carnage’

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ leads the box office successes of 2022, accumulating a total of about 1.2 billion dollars, a record in the pandemic scenario. Not everyone sees this news with good eyes and that is sony pictures has stated that much of the credit for the success of the acclaimed sequel goes to him.

All “thanks” to Venom

Sanford Panitch and Josh Greenstein, co-presidents of Sony Pictures, assure that their company has been the primarily responsible for bringing moviegoers back to the movies during the pandemic. According to them, it all started with ‘Venom: There will be Matanza’ and its 506 million dollars raised, which revitalized the box office and began to stand out with higher figures.

Panitch and Greenstein also remember that their next production, ‘Ghostbusters: Beyond’, raised a not inconsiderable 206 million and then burst the box office with ‘Spiderman: No way home’ and its 1,900 million.

When we started releasing movies last October, there weren’t really any other big releases. Everyone had passed their big movies to this summer. We took a risk by releasing ‘Venom’ in theaters. Then we doubled down on ‘Ghostbusters: Beyond’. When all the studios had fled, we tripled the bet with ‘Spider-Man: No way home,’ our biggest and most important piece of intellectual property.

Sony also points to both ‘Uncharted’, which was released in February and grossed 401 million worldwide. The adaptation of the famous video game starring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg rounds off what for the company is a clear precedent to the success of ‘Top Gun: Maverick’. Its directors ensure that the impact of those four releases paved the way for Tom Cruise’s film:

There’s a lot of press on ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ right now. Things like “The movie business is back!” In a weird way, I’d say ‘Top Gun’ is benefiting from our move. ‘Venom’ is the beginning of the story that has allowed ‘Top Gun’ to achieve the success it had. These things don’t happen overnight, they take time.

Sony’s next theatrical release is ‘Bullet Train’, the new David Leitch (‘John Wick’), which hits theaters on August 5.