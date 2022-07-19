Hailey Bieber, sexy look on Instagram with an avocado green bodice

Hailey Bieber post on Instagram one gallery with shots really sensual. The model in every photo of her is crazy. The first shot posted by Mrs. Bieber is a close-up that highlights the make-up and branding of the corset she wears. In fact, Hailey’s very provocative gaze matches the brand’s character perfectly Versace.

At first glance it seems that the outfit is composed of a bodice and a separate underneath. But browsing the second shot of the gallery you can see that the model is wearing a whole dress. The protagonist color is a green avocado enriched with silver fibers that give a shiny effect to the dress. The color is also recalled by the caption chosen by the model: “Love an avocado moment 🥑”. Obviously, the two straps of the dress appear iconic Versace badges: the head of Medusa totally covered with diamonds.

At the end of the gallery there is also a video of Hailey intent on putting on lip gloss. The final touch to complete a screaming outfit and extremely sexy. Her Justin will have looked at her with heart-shaped eyes, as all fans of the couple usually do. The model also decided to combine it with this look two earrings Very showy And shiny. In fact, thanks to the hairstyle with the Hair collected these stand out and highlight Bieber’s face.

Hailey Bieber Instagram sexy: the gallery

The post obviously met very successful among the model’s followers. Her sequel is from 46.2 million followers therefore, even if it has obscured the number of likes under the photo, we can imagine how many will have crushed the little heart. THE comments I am more than 8 thousand and among all the ones written by the model’s supporting friends appear. For example, Addison Rae which comments twice, the first with: “HAILEY” and the second with “😍😍😍😍”.