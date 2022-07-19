Goldberg awaits a new call from WWE



Goldberg He has been interviewed several times in recent days and that could be synonymous with a new return to the ring. In one of the most recent, for The New York Post, the former Universal champion revealed that he is still waiting for the call from WWE to fight again, which means that his contract is still valid.

Goldberg admitted that he is still in good shape despite his shoulder injury, for which he ultimately did not undergo surgery. “I’m still waiting for that call to come through one of these days.Goldberg said. “I guess you never retire in the wrestling world until you’re dead, so who knows.”

Goldberg recalled that his shoulder has been “absolutely destroyed in the last four or five years”, and he was able to “hide it from everyone”. The shoulder injury was severe enough that he was unable to hold a five-pound weight. However, against making the decision to have surgery, he has spent time rehabbing his shoulder.

“I’ve worked my butt off day after day to get to a point where I feel almost normal again.Goldberg admitted. “I needed a break. I needed the mental focus to understand that surgery was not an option at the time and I needed to keep working really hard.”

Goldberg returned to WWE in 2016 to face Brock Lesnar at Survivor Series and beat him against all odds. From that point on, he became the most feared part-time talent in the company, winning the Universal Championship on two occasions. His last match dates back to February 19, 2022, the date on which he faced and lost to Roman Reigns in Elimination Chamber.

