Goals and summary of Rangers 3-1 West Ham in Friendly Match 2022 | 07/19/2022

15:36 an hour ago

90′

It’s over! Rangers categorically beat West Ham in this friendly match

15:27 an hour ago

79′

West Ham center, but the local defense ends up getting the ball

15:18 an hour ago

70′

Goal, goal, goal for West Ham! Soucek ends up pushing the ball into the back of the net and shortens the home side’s advantage.

15:04 an hour ago

58′

Rangers goal, goal, goal! Matondo started the play and ended it after a tremendous finish, leaving the West Ham goalkeeper with no chance to save.

14:56 2 hours ago

49′

Rangers goal, goal, goal! Kent receives the ball inside the area, drives and sends a cannon shot on goal, to increase the advantage

14:53 2 hours ago

47′

Rangers goal, goal, goal! Lawrence sends his shot on goal and opens the scoring for the locals.

14:52 2 hours ago

Four. Five’

The complement is played at Ibrox.

14:35 2 hours ago

Four. Five’

Part time in Scotland. Both teams tied at zero goals.

14:32 2 hours ago

40′

Both squads seek to generate danger, but fail to specify correctly

14:22 2 hours ago

32′

After a pass from Barisic, Kent receives the ball and drives, but ends up committing a foul and the opportunity is lost.

14:13 2 hours ago

23′

West Ham change. Enter Diop for Aguerd.

14:08 2 hours ago

16′

Antonio’s shot to McLaughlin’s goal, but the ball was deflected

14:00 2 hours ago

9′

The meeting began with arrivals of both squads.

13:50 3 hours ago

0′

Actions start in Scotland.

13:49 3 hours ago

XI Rangers

.McLaughlin; Tavernier, Goldson, Souttar, Barisic, Jack, Kamara, Lundstram, Wright, Kent, Colak.

13:47 3 hours ago

XI West Ham

Fabinski, Johnson, Zouma, Aguerd, Cresswell, Rice, Lanzini, Fornals, Benrahma, Bowen.

13:46 3 hours ago

To the court!

Both teams are already on the pitch and are warming up prior to the start of the match.

13:41 3 hours ago

At home

Rangers is also in his building, ready to face West Ham.

13:36 3 hours ago

presents

13:31 3 hours ago

With a hobby!

This match will have the presence of the fans, ready to see a great pre-season match, where both teams continue to prepare.

13:26 3 hours ago

It’s already from the Rangers!

Ben Davíes has just been fully transferred to Rangers from Liverpool. Klopp spoke about the subject: “Rangers is a fantastic club, a great club. Ben belongs on a big stage for sure. European football too. This presents a proper opportunity to demonstrate your quality and composure.

13:21 3 hours ago

Boot

Declan Rice will start in this friendly match, he will also wear the captain’s badge.

13:16 3 hours ago

Not going!

This afternoon’s meeting will not be broadcast on any platform, however, you can follow it through VAVEL.

13:11 3 hours ago

That beauty!

13:06 3 hours ago

We came back!

We are back for minute by minute of the friendly match between Rangers and West Ham. Soon we will share the most relevant information as well as the confirmed lineups.

13:01 3 hours ago

Don’t leave here to follow Rangers vs West Ham live

In a few moments we will share the starting line-ups for Rangers vs West Ham live, as well as the latest information from Ibrox Stadium. Do not miss any details of the match with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.

12:56 4 hours ago

Where and how to watch Rangers vs West Ham online and live

12:51 4 hours ago

What time is the Rangers vs West Ham match of the 2022 friendly match?

12:46 4 hours ago

Statements West Ham

12:41 4 hours ago

How does West Ham arrive?

12:36 4 hours ago

How do Rangers arrive?

12:31 4 hours ago

The match will be played at the Ibrox Stadium

The Rangers vs West Ham match will be played at Ibrox Stadium located in Glasgow, Scotland. The property has capacity for 56,817 people.

12:26 4 hours ago

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the live broadcast of the Chelsea vs. America match, corresponding to Matchday 3 of the 2022 Liga MX Opening. The match will take place at the Ibrox Stadium, at 1:45 p.m.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker