Goals and summary of Rangers 3-1 West Ham in Friendly Match 2022 | 07/19/2022
90′
It’s over! Rangers categorically beat West Ham in this friendly match
79′
West Ham center, but the local defense ends up getting the ball
70′
Goal, goal, goal for West Ham! Soucek ends up pushing the ball into the back of the net and shortens the home side’s advantage.
58′
Rangers goal, goal, goal! Matondo started the play and ended it after a tremendous finish, leaving the West Ham goalkeeper with no chance to save.
49′
Rangers goal, goal, goal! Kent receives the ball inside the area, drives and sends a cannon shot on goal, to increase the advantage
47′
Rangers goal, goal, goal! Lawrence sends his shot on goal and opens the scoring for the locals.
Four. Five’
The complement is played at Ibrox.
Four. Five’
Part time in Scotland. Both teams tied at zero goals.
40′
Both squads seek to generate danger, but fail to specify correctly
32′
After a pass from Barisic, Kent receives the ball and drives, but ends up committing a foul and the opportunity is lost.
23′
West Ham change. Enter Diop for Aguerd.
16′
Antonio’s shot to McLaughlin’s goal, but the ball was deflected
9′
The meeting began with arrivals of both squads.
0′
Actions start in Scotland.
XI Rangers
.McLaughlin; Tavernier, Goldson, Souttar, Barisic, Jack, Kamara, Lundstram, Wright, Kent, Colak.
XI West Ham
Fabinski, Johnson, Zouma, Aguerd, Cresswell, Rice, Lanzini, Fornals, Benrahma, Bowen.
To the court!
Both teams are already on the pitch and are warming up prior to the start of the match.
At home
Rangers is also in his building, ready to face West Ham.
presents
With a hobby!
This match will have the presence of the fans, ready to see a great pre-season match, where both teams continue to prepare.
It’s already from the Rangers!
Ben Davíes has just been fully transferred to Rangers from Liverpool. Klopp spoke about the subject: “Rangers is a fantastic club, a great club. Ben belongs on a big stage for sure. European football too. This presents a proper opportunity to demonstrate your quality and composure.
Boot
Declan Rice will start in this friendly match, he will also wear the captain’s badge.
Not going!
This afternoon’s meeting will not be broadcast on any platform, however, you can follow it through VAVEL.
That beauty!
We came back!
We are back for minute by minute of the friendly match between Rangers and West Ham. Soon we will share the most relevant information as well as the confirmed lineups.
Statements West Ham
The match will be played at the Ibrox Stadium
The Rangers vs West Ham match will be played at Ibrox Stadium located in Glasgow, Scotland. The property has capacity for 56,817 people.
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!
