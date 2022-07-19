Goals and summary of Rangers 3-1 West Ham in Friendly Match 2022 | 07/19/2022

It’s over! Rangers categorically beat West Ham in this friendly match

West Ham center, but the local defense ends up getting the ball

Goal, goal, goal for West Ham! Soucek ends up pushing the ball into the back of the net and shortens the home side’s advantage.

Rangers goal, goal, goal! Matondo started the play and ended it after a tremendous finish, leaving the West Ham goalkeeper with no chance to save.

Rangers goal, goal, goal! Kent receives the ball inside the area, drives and sends a cannon shot on goal, to increase the advantage

Rangers goal, goal, goal! Lawrence sends his shot on goal and opens the scoring for the locals.

The complement is played at Ibrox.

Part time in Scotland. Both teams tied at zero goals.

Both squads seek to generate danger, but fail to specify correctly

After a pass from Barisic, Kent receives the ball and drives, but ends up committing a foul and the opportunity is lost.

West Ham change. Enter Diop for Aguerd.

Antonio’s shot to McLaughlin’s goal, but the ball was deflected

The meeting began with arrivals of both squads.

Actions start in Scotland.

.McLaughlin; Tavernier, Goldson, Souttar, Barisic, Jack, Kamara, Lundstram, Wright, Kent, Colak.

Fabinski, Johnson, Zouma, Aguerd, Cresswell, Rice, Lanzini, Fornals, Benrahma, Bowen.

Both teams are already on the pitch and are warming up prior to the start of the match.

Rangers is also in his building, ready to face West Ham.

This match will have the presence of the fans, ready to see a great pre-season match, where both teams continue to prepare.

Ben Davíes has just been fully transferred to Rangers from Liverpool. Klopp spoke about the subject: “Rangers is a fantastic club, a great club. Ben belongs on a big stage for sure. European football too. This presents a proper opportunity to demonstrate your quality and composure.

Declan Rice will start in this friendly match, he will also wear the captain’s badge.

The Rangers vs West Ham match will be played at Ibrox Stadium located in Glasgow, Scotland. The property has capacity for 56,817 people.