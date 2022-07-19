Full WWE Raw card revealed July 18, 2022

USA Network will air the Episode number 1,521 of WWE Monday Night Raw this Monday, July 18, 2022 live from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. Our editor Federico Guerendiain will be in charge of sending us everything that is carried out through the weekly report. Meanwhile, a few minutes after the start of the broadcast, the specialized medium Fightful has revealed the billboard (always subject to last minute changes) of tonight’s program. Next, we leave you with the billboard scheduled for today:



Billboard WWE Monday Night Raw July 18, 2022



Raw Women’s Championship

Bianca Belair (c) vs. Carmella (with Becky Lynch at the commentary table)

“KO Show” with guest Riddle

Rey Mysterio vs. Damian Priest

Ezekiel vs. seth rollins

The Street Profits vs. MVP and Omos

AJ Styles vs. theory

Alexa Bliss, Asuka and Dana Brooke vs. Doudrop, Tamina and Nikki ASH

“Miz TV” with guest Logan Paul

(The Usos are scheduled to appear on the show)



WWE Raw schedules July 18, 2022

18:00: Mexico City (Mexico), Guatemala City (Guatemala), Managua (Nicaragua), San José (Costa Rica), San Salvador (El Salvador), Tegucigalpa (Honduras)

19:00: New York (United States), Bogotá (Colombia), Lima (Peru), Panama, Quito (Ecuador)

20:00: Caracas (Venezuela), La Paz (Bolivia), Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Asunción (Paraguay), Santiago (Chile)

21:00: Buenos Aires (Argentina), Montevideo (Uruguay)

01:00 (early morning of July 19: Canary Islands (Spain)

02:00 (early morning of July 19): Spain



How to watch WWE Raw live

