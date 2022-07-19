Fortnite x League of Legends: a new Arcane character will join the Battle Royale

Indiana Jones, Spiderman, Batman and perhaps very soon Transformers, the collaborations are piling up in Fortnite. After the skins for Vi and Jinx at the beginning of the year, Epic Games would be about to make another foray into the world of League of Legends and more specifically insist on Arcane with a new cosmetic based on the animated series. A completely new character from the MOBA and only present in the show broadcast on Netflix could appear in the Battle Royal.

Is a Mel skin coming?

The funny thing is that we are not talking about Heimerdinger, Jayce or Ekko -champions present both in the game and in the series-, but of Mel, a character created for the Arcane series and who was not even present in the lore of the video game.

As a reminder, Mel is a Noxian aristocrat who sits on the Piltover City Council. She is not really a fighter but rather a politician, a rather particular choice, therefore, on the part of Epic Games.

The next Fortnite x Arcane League of Legends collab is set to be Mel 🔥 This is according to 2 different sources that were correct multiple times! pic.twitter.com/QEGDXdaRer — HYPEX (@HYPEX) July 18, 2022

This new partnership doesn’t come as a huge surprise: Riot games are now available through the Epic Games Store, so it makes sense that the two companies are trying to solidify their relationship beyond one-off collaborations.

The good news is that the Vi and Jinx skins can return to the store, a possible new chance to get your hands on them if you missed them last time. However, we will have to wait for the officialization of Epic Games to be sure, but the leaker who spread the information seems to be very reliable, so we can expect an announcement from the study in the coming days.

We can even imagine that other skins like Heimerdinger or Jayce could end up making it to the game. For some time now, cosmetics of this type in Fortnite, those belonging to a collaboration, have been released in packs of 4. Epic Games will surely offer packs, as it did for Vi and Jinx. It remains to know the prices that will surely be communicated soon.