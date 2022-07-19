Fortnite: When does Season 3 start? Epic confirms its start date

attention players of fortnite battle royale! Epic Games has already revealed what is the official start date Of the new Episode 3 Season 3. Until now there were only rumors and suspicions from the community, but this has ended thanks to a small detail that the company has left in one of its publications. in this news we update you so you know when Season 3 starts.

Prepare to take off. On June 4th you will be transported to an out of this world experience. Find more at:https://t.co/OTyErv9HuT—Fortnite_ES (@Fortnite_ES) May 26, 2022

Fortnite Season 3 start date confirmed

This is the official date for the start of Fortnite Season 3:

Season 3 starts on next Sunday June 5, 2022.

As you can see, suspicions and rumors have finally been right. Season 3 start on day after the end of the current Season 2: Resistanceafter the collision event (also called “Impact”) that will happen this Saturday. How do we know? Very easy. In a recent Epic Games blog post about the Gen Hoshino concert from the Wave of Music series, the company has shared the date of said interactive concert and announced that it will happen just a few days after the event. start Chapter 3 – Season 3, which comes out on June 5.

Chapter 3 – Season 3 of Fortnite will begin next Sunday, June 5, 2022 after several hours of maintenance since the end of Season 2.

Therefore, after the Collision event takes place the June 4, 2022 at 10:00 p.m. in Spanish peninsular time, it is logical to think that there will be a maintenance period on the Fortnite servers to prepare for the start of Season 3. In this way, throughout Sunday da 5we should be receiving the first news of the new Season along with the gradual opening of the servers to start enjoying what Epic has prepared for us.

What do we know about Season 3 of Fortnite?

Until now there are not many details about what awaits us in Season 3. The Collision event decide the fate of the Zero Point, but beyond that, we don’t know what plot surprises Epic Games has come up with for the new season. The community leaksyes, they have left us with the possibility that we will get to see in the battle pass skins Darth Vader or Indiana Jones. On the other hand, these days there are various influencers who are sharing what appear to be teasers in images of the new Season and June Fortnite Club Mech Strike Commander skin.

Remember that you can visit our complete guide to know the best tips and tricks and easily overcome all the challenges of the season.