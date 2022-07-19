Fortnite – v.21.30: How to use and where to find the ultimate shotgun
Fortnite’s new supreme shotgun has a particular operation that could place it among the best battle royale weapons.
came the v21.30 update of Fortnite Battle Royale, which means that we are getting closer to this year’s summer celebration. With this new patch, Epic Games introduced the supreme shotguna weapon that due to its damage could break the metagame.
Below is the full breakdown of the v21.30 Battle Royale update.
SUPREME SHOTGUN
With the Ultimate Shotgun, deal more damage with the first shot in the mag. Although not as powerful as the first, the other three shots offer a constant damage rate. Sure, you can keep track of the number of shots remaining with the on-screen ammo counter, but you can also do that with the shotgun’s indicator light.
Would you like to deal the most damage? They can reload after the first shot, but if they need to keep shooting fast, they can count on the remaining three shots. The Ultimate Shotgun can be found on the ground, in chests, from supply drops, from Reality Trees, from fishing, and from shark kills.
COMING SOON: SUMMER CELEBRATION
Can’t you see the summer parties in the game? Don’t worry, this year’s Summer Celebration will kick off in a matter of days!
SUPER LEVEL WITH MORE STYLE
Updated the super level styles for this season. You can now select the Platinum Rift, Lapis Lazuli Sip, and Gold Flare styles, and any other combination of Malik, Evie, Adira, Sabina, and Stormwalker.
COMPETITIVE NOTES
- The Ultimate Shotgun is not included in competitive modes.
- Zero Build arena now has additional shield siphons. Eliminating a player will instantly grant a total of 50 bonus shield.
CORRECTION OF SERIOUS BUGS
- Fixed a bug on Portable Rifts where they would not spawn rifts, but would still be consumed by swapping items too quickly when activating the Portable Rift.
- Fixed a bug that caused the weapon sight to scale with the size of the HUD.
- Fixed a bug in Team Battle that prevented players from using shops.
- Fixed an issue on Nintendo Switch that caused players to freeze after sliding or climbing.
- Fixed a bug in Competitive modes where Storm’s Plague would reset after restarting a teammate.
- Fixes implemented on July 12, 2022:
- Fixed a bug that caused player sound settings to reset to 0.
- Fixed an issue where player settings would not save correctly.