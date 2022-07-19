Fortnite: discover method to level up with the Party Royale [XP gratis] | EpicGames | Mexico | Spain | SPORT-PLAY

Discoveries continue in Fortnite to earn more for less. The community has discovered a new glitch to level up daily. It’s true that players have turned to XP glitches to level up quickly, but most of it comes from Creative Mode.

Instead, the last failure of Fortnite allows users to level up in Party Royale. As incredible as it sounds, it works and you can use it to climb the Battle Pass without much effort.

To level up in Party Royale, all you have to do is join a match and leave as soon as you enter. That is all! While this sounds strange, the fact is that this failure of Fortnite works. It simply adds progress towards the “Place Top 10″ milestone, rewarding loopers with 5,000 XP each time they complete it.

Doing this ten times will reward players with 5,000 XP, plus there is additional XP awarded to players for every 25 Milestone stages completed. This is one of the slowest failures of Fortnite for XP, but it’s great as it’s almost effortless.

After all, players need to spend at least 15 minutes in a Battle Royale match if they want to progress past this milestone. However, the failure of Fortnite allows them to do it in less than half a minute.

FORTNITE | Battle Pass Prizes

To unlock Darth Vader, the loopers of Fortnite they must reach at least level 90 and have enough battle stars to unlock it. Also, additional styles for skins require leveling up past level 100, which can take a long time.

