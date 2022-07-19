Fortnite: Anime Legends Pack Announced; price, contents and release date

Epic Games has announced what is the package in Physical format from 2022 to fortnite battle royale: the Anime Legends Pack. This batch of Fortnite includes new versions of Midas, Rox Y Penny with aesthetics anime. Just below we show you what he bringsand we tell you how much Y When does it come out:

When is the Fortnite Anime Legends Pack coming out? How much?

The Fortnite Anime Legends Pack will be available in stores around the world in physical format from October 14, 2022. It will also be available in stores digital (Epic Games Store, PlayStation Store, Microsoft Store and Nintendo eShop) from October 22, 2022. We remind you that the packs in physical format do not include disc or game card in the case of the Switch; simply it is an empty box with a code inside, to redeem in the corresponding digital store.

Official art of the Anime Legends Pack in Fortnite

In both cases, it will cost €19.99 VAT not included. Please note that the price of digital Fortnite bundles is usually fixed, while physical bundles may be subject to salesdepending on the store.

What does the Fortnite Anime Legends Pack include?

The Fortnite Anime Legends Pack brings a total of ten cosmetic items. They are the following:

Go Kart Gesture

Official art of the Kartcito gesture in Fortnite

This transverse gesture allows us to move around mounted on a kart.

Midas Objects Golden Equipment

Official art of Midas Gold Equipment in Fortnite

Midas Gold Equipment Skin (includes additional styles).

Gold Shock backpacking accessory.

24 Karat Katana Pickup Tool.

Bouncing Rox Items



Official Art of Rox Bouncing in Fortnite

Skin Rox Bounce.

Spinning Berry backpacking accessory.

Fire Edge harvesting tool.

Penny’s Items List



Official art of Penny Lista in Fortnite

Skin Penny List.

Small Black Bag backpacking accessory.

Flashing Blade harvesting tool.

As we mentioned above, this pack will be released in October 2022, so it will be during Season 4 of Fortnite Chapter 3. In our always updated Fortnite guide we give you the keys to the game (we are currently in Season 3 of Chapter 3) ; We tell you, for example, how to complete all the Missions or how to level up fast.

Source: Epic Games, own elaboration