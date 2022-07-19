First couple red carpet for Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson made their debut as a couple on a red carpet. The two arrived together at the Los Angeles premiere of “The Kardashian,” Hulu’s new family show coming to Disney + on April 14th. In a silver dress from the Thierry Mugler brand, Kim looked more serene than ever. To give her smiles is certainly Davidson, who accompanied her hand in hand on the red carpet.

READ ALSO: The Kardashians, trailer released: here’s what awaits us – VIDEO

Kim Kardashian after Kanye West’s dramas: “It’s nice to feel at peace”

Thus, the relationship born – now a few months ago – continues. behind the scenes of Saturday Night Live, in which they played two lovers Aladdin and Jasmine. Today Kim seems to be blessing that moment and, not surprisingly, in a recent interview on Good Morning America she revealed: “I am very happy and very satisfied and it is a really good feeling to feel at peace”.

A tranquility that has won over unleashed dramas of the former Kanye Westwho for months has carried on a real battle against Davidson on social media: accusations, death threats and continuous rants.

READ ALSO: Pete Davidson is dating Kim Kardashian. Kanye West buries him alive in his latest video

Releases that cost the rapper his performances at the Grammy Awards and Coachella today. At the Festival the artist was, in fact, replaced by Swedish House Mafia and The Weeknd.

Kim now just wants to enjoy the “little things”, as she explained herself in an episode of “Keeping up with the Kardashians” to mom Kris. “Watch the same shows, train together”, live everyday life and laugh at the same things. And with West all of this was gone. Fans of the entrepreneur can’t help but rejoice in the story with Pete, who brought the smile back to the 41-year-old.