Fasfú Burger opens in Peru and influencers criticize Luisito Comunica’s business

influencers rate Fasfú Burger, Luisito Comunica’s restaurant, after it recently arrived in Lima, Peru.

Today, Luisito Comunica is one of the most followed content creators, with an audience numbering in the millions, both on TikTok, Instagram and YouTube.

According to a recent study, a considerable number of people have more trust in content creators.

not long ago Luisito Comunica opened his hamburger restaurant, Fasfú Burger, in Lima, Peru, but influencers received it with severe criticism.

Not only is his work as a content creator what has made Luisito Comunica one of the most recognized internet personalities in Mexico and elsewhere, but since he became an entrepreneur, his popularity has been expanding little by little. .

Today, the influencer has 32.2 million followers, while on TikTok it has 15.3 million followers. For his part, on YouTube, there are 39 million subscribers who live on his channel.

From this perspective, we are talking about one of the most important and most followed content creators, which is why, given the media exposure to which it is subjected, it will always be a source of discussion among the digital community, both in Mexico and elsewhere. country where the influencer be recognized.

Fasfú Burger arrives in Peru and influencers they receive it with criticism

Peru, to mention an example, is one of the countries where the presence of Luisito Communicates It has attracted attention for some time and, not long ago, even the content creator decided to place his hamburger brand, Fasfú Burger, as a way of expanding.

In this way, a pair of influencers decided to review their burgers. These are two Spanish characters who are dedicated to trying all kinds of food in Lima, Peru, and that is how they came to Fasfú Burger to create their content.

Posted from YouTube, in his video, both influencers rate the hamburgers at Luisito Comunica’s restaurant and, apparently, the product has not been well received.

“With all love, Luis, my paw. That only five potatoes come to you, man. We are in Peru, which is one of the largest potato exporters in the world. How do you give us three chips, man? “(The potato flavor) is more American. And it is quite finished. They are not so hot, rather cold and it didn’t take us long to open them. Also, the orange sauce gives it a different touch but it doesn’t taste like anything. I stayed with the hamburger more than with the potato.” “It has failed me a little that it does not have chili, that it does not have rocoto, being in this country. We know that Fasfú is in other countries but unless you are in Peru put a little Creole sauce or Peruvian ingredients”, they mention in the video.

The importance of influencers

Nowadays, it is well known that the influencers they play an important role for brands in reaching new audiences.

Data from the Postcron platform indicate that 66 percent of people trust reviews posted on social media more.

Likewise, we are talking about a scenario in which there is a greater community of users connected to the web and, of course, to social networks. To be more precise, there are 4.9 billion Internet users worldwide, according to figures from DataReportal.

In this context, on another occasion Luisito Comunica’s products have been criticized by various content creators, as did the influencer known as “Chico Gucci”, who gave a brief review of “Gran Malo”.

@fermtzro #chicoguccimx #chicogucci ? original sound – Chico Gucci

In the end, we are talking about a broad community of content creators who, as a result of the pandemic, had a significant boom.

Now read: