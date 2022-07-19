fan video goes viral

For Gerard Piqué it seems really complicated to forget the now ex-partner Shakira. After 12 years of relationship, which began in South Africa on the occasion of the 2010 World Cup, the love story between the blaugrana footballer and the Colombian singer has come to an end. There separation it came after the betrayal by Piqué who, however, now seems to have repented. And so, at the end of the training, the fans chase him and from his radio car you hear the notes of a famous one Shakira song.

Shakira, he still listens to you …

A video about TikTok shows a Pique grim-faced, surprised to hear «Inevitable» in Spanish, single by Shakira published 24 years ago, on his way home from training.

All a few weeks after the separation by the Colombian singer. In the video, it is possible to see a Piqué absorbed in his thoughts and problems, followed by fans who ask for a photo or an autograph from the Blaugrana defender.

“What a beautiful song”

The fan, author of the video, approaches the car and hears the unmistakable voice of Shakira and shouts: “What a beautiful song!”. Not paying attention to the fans around, Pique slowly slips away in his car. Many have wondered why the footballer was listening to a song by the ex Shakira.

“Continuing to love you is inevitable”

A reconciliation between the two seems really complicated. Shakira seems to have turned the page forever and for a month now the two have been arguing over the issue of custody of children. But, you know, the gossip and the rumors never lose hope and there are those who hypothesize a possible return of the flame between the two. For lovers of stories that never end, then, there is also the lyrics of the song to insinuate further doubts, or certainties. In fact, 24 years ago Shakira sang: “I can’t find any way to forget why continuing to love you is inevitable“.





