European Animal Welfare Commitment Decalogue published

The Spanish livestock interprofessionals Interovic and Provacuno, together with the Hungarian JTT, have published the European Animal Welfare Commitment Decalogue to show their maximum commitment to preserving and promoting the health and well-being of ruminants. With this decalogue, they propose a response to the wishes that Europeans have shown.

According to the latest Eurobarometer, more than 95% of Europeans are concerned about the health and welfare of animals. Among them are the more than 400,000 beef cattle farmers in Spain and sheep and goat farmers in Spain and Hungary. Some farmers committed to their productions who have just started a three-year promotion plan, co-financed with European funds, to promote the European commitment to animal welfare.

The decalogue mentions that it is a commitment made “with conviction and by their own decision” by the farmers, based on the guidelines of the World Health Organization (WHO), current legislation and advances in science. . The interprofessionals defend in these 10 points a world “where animals are respected and work for animal welfare throughout society”. Welfare that, according to the decalogue, makes it necessary that “none of our animals go hungry, thirsty or malnourished”.

The European Animal Welfare Commitment Decalogue also contemplates that ruminants “have a life free of fear and anguish”, that they live “free of physical and thermal discomfort”, and that they can manifest themselves “with natural behavior”. In addition, the commitment includes the prevention of injuries and illnesses, the guarantee of “biosafety, quality and traceability”, and the pride that, in farms, “animals have even greater protection and care than in nature itself” .

ANIMAL WELFARE CERTIFICATIONS

Likewise, within their commitment to animal welfare, these organizations have gone a step further by developing certifications accredited by a national accreditation entity (ENAC) under which farmers can demonstrate their good work and the extent and depth of this commitment acquired. .

These certifications represent the maximum guarantees for citizens and a tool with which they can identify ruminant meat products originating from farms where all available measures have been taken to ensure that they have led a life free from hunger, thirst, malnutrition, fear and distress, physical and thermal discomfort, pain, injury and disease, and have been free to manifest natural behavior.

These are certifications that the Spanish Society for Animal Protection and Welfare (Seproba) has developed together with a group of technicians, certification experts and scientists with the aim of having an empirical basis, measuring quantifiable and traceable parameters in the time to be able to guarantee the solvency and rigor of these seals.

Likewise, the fact that these certifications are accredited by ENAC guarantees that an independent third party, which has not taken part in the certification process, verifies the entire process and provides the maximum guarantees of transparency that a certification process could have, this being a pioneering project in the European Union and that is available to all those operators who request it.

SUSTAINABILITY AND “CARBON NEUTRAL” OBJECTIVES

From Interovic, Provacuno and JTT want to convey to citizens “their desire and determination to show their full commitment to the Carbon Neutral objectives and sustainability, aspects that are not possible if there is not a full commitment to the welfare of animals” .

Caring for animals and the environment have become problems that require a solution if somehow the Carbon 2050 goal set by the European Union is to be achieved.

To meet consumer demand and comply with the European zero emissions pact, the sheep and goat meat interprofessionals have put all their efforts into achieving a joint compromise supported by the EU and based on concern for the welfare of ruminants.

To do this, the three organizations finalize a European animal welfare seal with the aim of informing the consumer about the origin and the care that has been taken over these ruminants, and represents a change that, according to these interprofessionals, “will revolutionize the consumption and production systems on a path that goes through the sustainability and traceability of the food”.

Through this new campaign, the interprofessionals want to project their promise with the sector, animals and society. Commitment that is reflected in 10 fundamental ideas that reflect the transparency and importance of the acquired duty.