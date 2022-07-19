Elvis Presley: This is how the famous daughter of the “King of Rock” who married Michael Jackson looks TODAY | PHOTOS

After the premiere of the tape “Elvis”, which featured the main performance of Austin Butler and Tom Hanks with the direction of Baz Luhrmann, users and fans of the famous “King of Rock” have questioned more about the private life of the famous singer, specifically about how he lives and what has become of his only daughter Lisa Marie Presley.

Her name is Lisa Marie Presley who was born in Memphis, Tennessee on February 1, 1968; she working as an actress and composer. She is the mother of four children: Riley Keough, twins Harper and Finley Love Lockwood, and Benjamin Storm Keough who died in 2020.

The also nicknamed “Princess of rock and roll” is the daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley and was born at the Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee, nine months after her parents’ wedding; after her divorce, she lived with her mother and also saw her father on occasion.

On the private life of Lisa Marie

He launched himself into the world of music with the support of Linda Thompson, a friend and ex-girlfriend of his father; It was in 2003 when she released her first album entitled To Whom it May Concern, which reached fifth place on the Billboard chart in the United States, which led her to offer concerts in the United Kingdom and Australia, as well as a press conference. in Japan, something that his father never achieved.

However, his first non-professional musical approach was when he recorded a duet with Elvis entitled “Don’t Cry Daddy” in 1997, which was not released but was well received by the public.

Regarding her private life, it is known that Elvis’s daughter entered the world of Scientology along with her mother under the influence of John Travolta. The famous she has had four marriages; the first was with Danny Keough in 1988, procreating her two children Riley and Benjamin; they divorced in 1994 reaching good agreements and declaring that “they were best friends”.

Later she had a relationship with Michael Jackson and in 1994 they got married, however, in 1996 they divorced and had no children. Various criticisms and comments were attributed to this couple regarding the fact that it was not a real love, however, Presley declared in an interview with Oprah in 2010 that they even decided to continue being together for four more years, thinking of returning since they were really very much in love.

Another of his most heard relationships in the world of entertainment was with Nicolas Cage, who married in 2002, and which ended after three months, although in reality the divorce certificate ended in 2004.

And her last spouse was Michael Lockwood whom she married in 2006 in Japan; they procreated two twin daughters Harper and Finley, however, in 2016 they divorced arguing “irreconcilable differences”.

