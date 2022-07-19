Elvis: Facts you didn’t know about the movie

Baz Luhrmann’s biopic on the life of the king of rock & roll Elvis Presley has already been released in theaters; here some important and perhaps curious information about the film so that you run to the cinema to see it.

The protagonist

The film stars Austin Butler, perhaps his name resonates with you or his face is familiar to many; and it is whate Austin was a Disney boy and made several youth series, including: Hannah Montana next to Miley Cirus, where he plays Derek Hanson.

Also gave life to Jake Garrett in the series Zoey 101, where Jamie Lynn Spears, Britney’s sister, appears; together they were a couple in the series.

in the series icarlywith Miranda Cosgrave, Butler was one of the guests and played Jake Krandle, a musician who appeared temporarily.

After having been in this type of productions, an enormous opportunity to play the great Elvis and spent five months developing the character to land the role, even worked very closely with the director Baz Luhrmann, until he was chosen. The actor used more than 90 costumes to portray the musical icon.

locations

One of the main locations was Beale Street in Memphis, Tennessee. To make it look the same as back then, they had a production team that took over 12 weeks to make the entire set, recreating everything in the style of the 50s and 60s.

Tom Hanks

The winner of two Oscars, Tom Hanks, personifies Tom Parker, Elvis’s manager with whom he began the path to success, he did turn the singer into a superstar, but he also squeezed him in every way. The actor plays this role that will surely leave them open-mouthed, and that will bring him more than one urgent nomination.

Olivia DeJonge

The 24-year-old Australian actress plays Priscilla Presley whom Elvis married in an 8-minute wedding and they had a daughter named Lisa Marie, she was chosen for the role by the same director.

His preparation was to explore in depth what happened in the life of one of the most important women for the singerdelved into her vulnerability and femininity.

Olivia met Priscilla in real life at the end of filming, during the Met Gala in New York, which made her nervous but at the same time relaxed because of the final result, as details about their lives were shared. Later there was a reunion at the Cannes Film Festival.

Director

Baz Luhrman is also known for having been in charge of tapes like The Great Gatsby 2013, with Leonardo DiCaprioCarey Mulligan and Tobey Maguire, as well as the musical Moulin Rouge, with Nicole Kidman and Ewan McGregor.

