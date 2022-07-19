Elon Musk satellite internet prices and coverage

Starlink has confirmed that its satellite internet service it is available throughout Mexico, including Jalisco and Baja California Sur. According to its official communication, anyone within the country can place their order online and will be able to connect to the company’s internet one to two weeks later.

In addition, the company has also confirmed the RVs version, which allows the service to be used in a portable way throughout the continent, allowing travel to places where there is no connectivity or where it has not been reliable.

We can review the coverage directly on the official Starlink page, which effectively shows the entire country in blue with the legend “available”, so In principle, we should not have a problem if we decide to acquire the service.





In the case of the “regular” version of Starlink, it maintains its price until now, 14,300 pesos for the equipment, for management and shipping it is still 1,420 pesos and the monthly plan remains stable at 2,299. The change in information is that instead of requesting a deposit to secure the order, the company mentions that an amount must be paid of 15,720 pesos (the day requested).

With the “portable” version the rates change

On the other hand, if we decide to use the version for RVs, Starlink points out that users they can look forward to high-speed, low-latency internet andn areas marked as “available”, while in areas that are labeled as “waiting list” or in event with many users the speeds will be “noticeably slower.”

This service remember that not designed to be used on the goand offers the option to pause it and reactivate it at the time it is required.



Starlink Price for RV in Mexico

Although Starlink RV prices remain the same for equipment, shipping and handling, the monthly subscription is slightly higher, going to 2,879 pesos. Like the regular version, it requires an amount to be paid on the day of purchase of 15,720 pesos.

At the moment Starlink Premium, the plan that reaches up to 500 Mbps and has a cost of approximately 10,000 pesos per month It is still not available in Mexico, since the official site indicates that at the moment it is not yet available in the area.