Dwayne Johnson attends Comic-Con for Black Adam

Dwayne Johnson – actor known for his roles, including the most recent one in the remake of Jumanji – will participate in the Comic Con of San Diego for the first time ever this month, bringing his film Black Adam on the main stage of the event, hall H, which will host the film’s cast and director, on 23 July. For the new film, DC Comics released the trailer earlier this year, but will likely offer a second glimpse at the July panel.

Dwayne Johnson on his participation in Comic-Con:

In a video posted on his Istangram profile, the actor said: “Girls and boys, children of all ages, get ready! Get ready because the rumors are true … Comic Con get ready because guess it’s coming to town ??? The most electrifying man in the entire DC universe. The Rock and Black Adam are the same person “. The actor in an interview for Comicbook earlier this year said: “I’m 100% committed not just to Black Adam, but to all the expansion of the DC universe. We will work very hard to honor the story and to give the fans what they want. We listen to the public, we take notes and then we make it happen ”.

The first trailer of the film promises that the “DC universe power hierarchy is about to change” and on the notes of “Murder to Excellence” from Kanye West And Jay Zwe are offered a first look at the origins and powers of Black Adam. “I was a slave, then I was reborn in God. My son sacrificed his life to save me, now I don’t kneel before anyone”, these are the words uttered by Dwayne Johnson in the trailer. Almost 5,000 years after gaining the powers, Black Adam is freed from his earthly grave, ready to go wild. For the rest of the details you will have to wait for San Diego and beyond.