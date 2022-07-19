Drake mailed a Swedish police document, the team denied the arrest

Between one photo and another of his trip to Europe, Sunday, July 17, Drake seems to have confirmed that he was arrested by the Swedish police.

In the third slide of a carousel on Instagram there was a one-page document headed “Information for those suspected of crime and consequently detained”. Issued by the Swedish Prosecutor’s Office, the sheet lists the rights of the detainee, specifying that “an interrogation will be held as soon as possible”.

Billboard reached out to its spokesperson for comment.

The photo of the document came just days after the Canadian rapper’s team denied the Hollywood Reporter i rumors concerning an arrest that had begun to circulate on social media on Thursday 14 July. Within 24 hours of his “Air Drake” private jet landing in Stockholm, word got out that he had been arrested and the #FreeDrake hashtag hit Twitter trends.

Network speculation speculated that local police arrested Drake at a Stockholm club. His team told the Hollywood Reporter that the artist was at his hotel in the Swedish capital and there was no arrest.

As documented on Instagram, Drake landed at Arlanda Airport on Wednesday 13 July. Local media reports that the rapper visited the Östermalm district and ate at Ciccio’s restaurant.

On Wednesday, Drake announced the October World Weekend festival. The event will take place in his Toronto from July 28 to August 1. The lineup will include Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj, Lil Baby and Chris Brown.

Drake’s post on Instagram



