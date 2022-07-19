Did the fritters go up in price? Learn how to prepare them with this easy recipe

With the increases experienced by both the sweet breadlike others Mexican dishesmany of us have limited our intake of these delightbut fortunately, there are always alternatives, which allow us to see the world with different eyes to try to accommodate our lives in a way that the changes do not affect our pocket nor to our spontaneous snacks from time to time.

And it is that just in the past month of Junethe inflation rose up to 8% and definitely the pockets of the mexicans they have resented it. Therefore, the truth is that many of us have decided to take matters into our own hands to find a way to face these difficult times and a good measure is definitely to do our desserts Y snack at home, so that we can stay healthy and happy.

For this reason, today we have decided to share with you nothing more and nothing less than a prescription so you can prepare some rich and tasty fritters in the comfort of your House and with that homey touch that we like so much. And this is definitely one of the mexican dessertswhich remind us of our grandmothers, our mothers or even the village fairs, where we possibly tried them for the first time.

A little history of donuts

The fritters They are a dessert that we can make easily, either in a pan or in a saucepan with oil, but they are very tasty, that’s right. It is a very old preparation, which comes from Mediterranean cuisine. In fact the politician and writer Cato the Elder included a recipe for buñuelos, with the name of “balloons”, in his book De Agri Cultura, written in the 2nd century BC In that recipe, wheat flour and cheese are mixed, balls are made that are fried and smeared with honey and poppy seeds to serve them.

However, in Mexico they are not so circular, but rather with irregular shapes and as flat as possible. As in Colombia, they are usually served in Christmas and were consumed by Mesoamerican cultures such as the aztecs and the Mayans in various celebrations. Originally it was made with corn or beans and at the time of the conquest they began to use the wheat flour.

With this recipe, you will get about 12 pieces and we are sure that you will love them, because they have all the elements that could not be missing in your grandmother’s kitchen, such as the vanilla, piloncillo, cinnamon and sugar. They are not a diet dish, but if you normally exercise and take care of what you eat, then we could say that you are already on the other side, because you do not run many risks of gaining weight or gaining more calories than you eliminate in a week. So get to work!

Ingredients

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 spoon of sugar

½ teaspoon of salt

1 egg

1 tablespoon of butter already melted and at room temperature

Approx. ¾ cup of warm water

1 Teaspoon vanilla extract

Approx. 2 cups of vegetable oil to fry the fritters

sugar for sprinkling

piloncillo syrup

3 ½ cups of water

1 large piloncillo cone about 12 oz.

1 cinnamon stick

6 guavas

? teaspoon of anise

¼ of an orange peel

How do you prepare?

In a large bowl mix the flour, baking powder, 1 tablespoon of sugar and ½ teaspoon of salt. Make a hole in the center and add the egg, melted butter and vanilla. Stir until mixture resembles oatmeal flakes. Add the water a little at a time (one tablespoon at a time) and knead (usually less than 5 minutes) until you have a smooth, smooth mixture. Cover the dough with a kitchen towel or napkin and let it rest for 30 minutes. While the dough is resting, prepare a rolling pin, a large plate with a paper towel or open paper bags, extra flour to roll out the dough balls, and a large skillet with the vegetable oil ready for frying. Divide the dough into 12 balls and cover them with a kitchen napkin. Heat ¾ inch of oil in large skillet. Place one of the balls of dough on your previously floured work surface and stretch it with the rolling pin. Flatten each ball into a circle as thin as possible but without breaking. To give the buñuelo that extra stretch, place it on an inverted saucepan (or bowl) and cover with a blanket napkin; and stretch the fritter around the edges very delicately. (The fritter should be thin, almost transparent). You can form the fritters, and put them on a table covered with a clean tablecloth. That they do not stick to each other, while you finish forming them all. In this way, the dough dries a little, and they are well browned. Fry the fritters in very hot oil until golden and crispy. (This will take only a few seconds). Place fritters on a plate lined with paper towels to absorb excess oil. Serve hot or at room temperature and sprinkle with sugar.

piloncillo syrup