Did Adam Sandler die? The cruel rumor that was a trend in social networks

This Wednesday, January 12, rumors began to emerge about the alleged death of the iconic actor Adam Sandler. This with several publications on social networks that alerted the fans and close to the actor.

However, this strange trend turned out to be fake so here we tell you what really happened.

How did the rumor about the false death of Adam Sandler start?

Through TikTok and Twitter, claims about the untimely death of adam sandler, so panic was sown. This from videos alleging that she had drowned or had a fatal accident.

And the truth of all this is that social network users were simply participating in a strange tendency to tell people that the actor had died, while filming his reaction with his phone.

@chloe.gilliesx Cried about Adam Sandler’s death #pranked #adamsandler ♬ original sound – Chloe gillies

After that, several people responded to the false news of the death of Adam Sandler, showing upset and shock. One Twitter user, reported by The Sun, wrote: “Adam Sandler’s death is a dumb hoax.”

On the other hand, someone commented: “I find the tricks of death extremely unfunny. Adam Sandler is not dead, stop spreading fake news.” “Whoever started the ‘Adam Sandler is dead’ rumor he’s sick and he’s wicked,” added a third person.

Fortunately, nothing has happened to the actor, so he will continue to participate in comedy films that some people like and others not so much. In fact, the last message from him on his Twitter account was a tribute to comedian Bob Saget, who passed away last week.

The actor wrote the following message. “Great man. Funny as hell. Such a nice person. With love to Bob and his entire family.”

Great man. Funny as hell. Such a nice person. Love to Bob and his whole family pic.twitter.com/qP5RvpM9an — Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) January 10, 2022





