DiCaprio disagreed with a Meryl Streep scene in “Don’t Look Up” eg

Leonardo DiCaprio did not want Meryl Streep to do a nude in the new movie “Don’t Look Up”. Meryl Streep in “Don’t Look Up” | Font: Diffusion



The new director Adam McKay arrives on Netflix and the Oscar winners once again share the screen. The film stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Merly Streep and Jennifer Lawrence.





“Don’t Look Up” | Font: Diffusion

In the film DiCaprio gives life to Dr. Randall Minday who, along with Jennifer Lawrence in the role of Kate DibiasKy, discover an asteroid that will collide with the earth in six months and will do everything possible to warn the government and the nation about it. apocalypse, but nobody cares. For her part, Oscar winner Meryl Streep acts as President Janie Orlean who doesn’t care about the end of the world, Streep does a nude scene where she shows off a tattoo on her lower back.

Adam McKay confirmed DiCaprio’s discomfort

The director of the film stated in an interview that DiCaprio thought that 72-year-old Streep, she is an icon who belongs to acting royalty enough to strip for the cameras. For what he saw unnecessary for the actress to undress.

Did Meryl Streep really get naked?

The actress did not have the need to pose without clothes, for this a body double was used who shot the sequence of the scene. However, DiCaprio expressed his total disagreement with the director.