Criticism of Chris Pratt for a compliment to his wife that the networks have taken as an attack on his ex, Anna Faris

This week, Chris Pratt wanted to dedicate a romantic message to him On Instagram to his wife, Katherine Schwarzeneggerbut this has caused him to receive a barrage of criticism for words with which many they believed he was comparing her to his ex, actress Anna Faris.

The 42-year-old interpreter was married for 9 years to the protagonist of mom, until they divorced in 2018, and had a son, Jack, who is currently 9 years old. In 2019, married the writer 31-year-old daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger, with whom he has had his second daughter, Lyla Maria1 year old.

the actor of Guardians of the Galaxy he is happily in love with his current wife, and for this reason he decided to dedicate a romantic post to Katherine. “Look for someone who looks at you like that! You know!? We met at church. He has given me an incredible life, a beautiful and healthy daughter“, he wrote to her.

But, among anecdotes of his family life, what stood out the most was the comment that has given him “a beautiful and healthy daughter”. And it is that many users have canceled it for this message, since Jackthe son he had with Anna Faris in 2012, was born prematurely and suffered a brain hemorrhage.

“This is all creepy, but it’s especially disgusting considering that his son with Anna was born with problems health,” one tweeter wrote. “The phrase could be an unfortunate comment, or maybe he meant it. Anna Faris clearly has enough love for the beautiful Jack no matter what. That’s what matters,” considered another.

All of this is cringe but it’s especially gross considering his kid with Anna was born with health issues. Also a casual reminder that Chris attends an anti-gay church and follows white supremacists on Instagram lol 🙃 pic.twitter.com/I2RgFywtrB — Adam Ellis (@adamtotscomix) November 4, 2021

Chris Pratt’s “healthy daughter” comment might have been an immeasurable foot in mouth moment, or maybe he meant it how it came off. Anna Faris clearly has enough love for beautiful Jack no matter what though. That’s what matters 🤍✨ pic.twitter.com/5kStgsKK8I — Dave Grohl Enthusiast 🎄 (@tomspettys) November 4, 2021

The truth is that on several occasions, both Prat and Faris have declared their son to be a “miracle” and they have shown their love for him, but some Internet users have considered that this comment on Instagram has been too much. This controversy is added to others that the actor has experienced on several occasions for belonging to a church that they accused of being homophobic, or when they pointed out to him as being pro-Trump despite the fact that he has never declared it.