Cristiano Ronaldo to Atletico on one condition, but there is another obstacle: he will be with us

Cristiano Ronaldo at Atletico Madrid is the latest European solution that Mendes has proposed to his client. The Colchoneros, however, set conditions and the Portuguese must also deal with his coach …

Cristiano Ronaldo offered to half of Europe but the answer is always “no”. Blame his 37 years or perhaps – almost certainly – the large sum of money that the Portuguese asks to be hired. He wants to play the Champions League, a competition that has seen him protagonist in the last few and that he would still like to live at the highest levels, just like Lionel Messi. The Manchester United he can only allow him to play in the Europa League and for this reason the seven-time Ballon d’Or is looking for something else. He did not take part in the Red Devils retreat and did not participate in the tour of the English for the pre-season friendlies. In short, his future is a puzzle. He would be in Lisbon with his family, training alone in the company of Semedo with whom he often takes some pictures and then posted on social networks.

Denied categorically with a dry “fake” any negotiation for his return to Sporting Lisbon, to date, the lineup of the team that closed the doors to CR7 is already long enough. From Real Madrid to Chelsea via Bayern Munich and PSG without forgetting the alleged attempts between Rome and Naples. The offer from Arabia of 300 million is currently the only one on the middle table and it seems that Europe has forgotten about Cristiano Ronaldo. However, it could be that he could hold out his hand Atletico Madrid, ready to hire him for his return to the other side of Madrid, but in ‘his’ Liga which has seen him excel for many years. The Colchoneros, however, have set conditions, which are important, and the player has not yet come to terms with Manchester United.

The economic factor is in fact the greatest obstacle of Atletico that the player would like only if he halves his stratospheric by half. engagement of 29 million euros. At this time Mendes would have made it known that this condition has not yet been taken into consideration by the player who is still contested by the Red Devils ready to leverage the coach’s will. Ten Hag to strongly want to keep the Portuguese in the team. “Cristiano Ronaldo is not for sale – he said in an interview released yesterday – I talked to him and I can’t wait to work on it but the situation is always the same. I am well informed, he also has an option for another season ”.

The former Ajax manager is betting everything on the Portuguese and wants to believe that Manchester United can still be a solution for his career and is sure he will stay. “For the moment I can only say that he will be with us for the start of the championship on 7 August, I’m sure that Cristiano will be in good shape by that day, we all know he is a great professional ”. Atletico will try anyway and also Manchester United who could convince him to stay and be satisfied with the Europa League without forcing him to cut his salary by 25% established after the non-qualification in the Champions League. It would be the only solution to see him back on the pitch in the English Premier League under the orders of Ten Hag who would thus have won his personal market battle.