Cristiano Ronaldo: madness for CR7, offered 300 million euros by a club from Saudi Arabia – Football

After cutting the ties with the Manchester United not showing up at the summer gathering, Cristiano Ronaldo is looking for another club in Europe.

Many names have been made – since Chelsea to Bayernfrom the Rome to the Barcelona – but none of these teams came to put on the table a concrete and heavy proposal like the one arrived fromSaudi Arabia. According to information from TVI and CNN Portuguesa, the Portuguese star received an offer of 300 million euros to go play for two seasons in Arabiawith a club whose name is unknown.

The 300 million would be distributed as follows: 30 to Manchester United for the sale, 250 for the player in two seasons and the remaining 20 million for intermediaries. But, however golden, CR7 does not feel ready yet to a minor stage and, indeed, would like to play at least another season in the elite of European football. So right now he’s not thinking of accepting the astronomical offer. With the World Cup in Qatar at the gates, the Portuguese champion is still confident that one of the great European clubs that have contacted him will come forward seriously.