Covid, criminal code charges and an own goal… drake: all in one City Council

The virus affects 4 councilors but has less effect than the invectives of Fracassa in Verna (which will end up in the prosecutor’s office) but above all the organized invasion of the cartoonist Di Giandomenico who tears the identity card in the face of the mayor. Again because of the Japanese puppet

TERAMO – Covid, criminal code accusations and theaters agreed to be filmed, all in a single City Council, the increasingly useless one dedicated to interrogations, which took place today at the Science Park.

On the day in which the absence for Covid led the senior councilor (of the opposition) Mario Cozzi to chair the civic assembly (due to the impediment of President Alberto Melarangelo as Sbraccia, Passerini and Ciapanna), the former councilor and minority councilor of Futuro In, Franco Fracassa, demonstrates that the times when, at the end of 2017, he found himself side by side with the current councilor Maurizio Verna to sign the fall of ‘his’ mayor Maurizio Brucchi are long gone. In fact, big words have flown between the two. Indeed, in truth, it was Fracassa who even hypothesized a sort of ‘corruption’ on the part of the president of Fiab, Alessandro Tursi, for having received design assignments from the Municipality of Teramo on the subject of sustainable mobility, in exchange for a … flag yellow, the one assigned to the city of Teramo as a Cycle Municipality. Yes, you got it right: once there were bribes, today for Fracassa you would ‘pay’ with symbolic titles such as a… yellow flag. The statement, even if grotesque as in style, is still serious and forced the commissioner to ask the secretary to extrapolate the sentences from the recording to evaluate the details of a complaint to the prosecutor for defamation.

It seemed over there, when the theater was staged or it is appropriate to say another ‘autogoldrake’ (term coined in 2019 by his colleague Antonio D’Amore) by Carmine Di Giandomenico, whose qualities as a level artist are not discussed, but precisely because it is unsuspected, the protagonist of a fall in offensive style for the assembly, for the mayor institution and for his fellow citizens themselves: the well-known and very good cartoonist insists with his Grendizer (yes alas, that one again. Can you tell?) to be placed on the Hypogeum of Piazza Garibaldi and even invades the City Council, appears in front of the mayor Gianguido D’Alberto and tears his identity card in his face (which is he will then say expired and incomprehensibly still in his possession then). Why this irreverent and very sad action, which took everyone by surprise except those who knew they had to film something coming and which turns out to be a gesture announced to the mayor with a text message in the previous days?

Not because Di Giandomenico wanted to obtain the approval of the project (whose realization, hypothesized by the administration in other areas of the city, however, the artist did not like) but because for some time now he would like to hear “no” from the mayor, for a not very productive underlining, especially for himself. Luckily an image, taken from the film, now exists: otherwise how could the exploitation of a part of the opposition start? The gesture, rather than striking as it wanted to be, will remain written in one of the worst pages that the Teramo civic assembly will read in the years to come, whatever the artist’s possible injured right was.