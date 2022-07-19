Confirm the first case of monkeypox in Quintana Roo

The Institute of Diagnosis and Reference Epidemiologicos (InDRE) reported the confirmation of the first case of monkeypox in the state of Quintana Roo.

This Monday, the state Health Secretariat (SESA) confirmed the first case of this disease in the entity, without specifying in which municipality it is located.

The statement from the SESA dated this Monday, July 18, 2022, indicated that the patient is an adult male who requested medical attention since last Monday, July 11, 2022, after presenting the following symptoms:

– Skin lesion (exanthema).

– Low-grade fever.

– Headache (headache).

– Muscle pain (myalgia).

The bulletin highlighted that the action protocols are being followed and the subject was placed in isolation and the samples were taken and sent to InDRE, of which the results were received today, confirming the contagion.

What is monkeypox?

The monkeypox is usually a self-limited disease, with symptoms lasting 2 to 4 weeks. Clinical signs are usually:

– Fever.

– Acne.

– bodily discomfort

– Swelling of the lymph nodes.

Transmission and prevention

Is a disease that is transmitted from one person to another by close contact with lesions, body fluids, respiratory droplets, and contaminated materials such as bedding.

The Ministry of Health recommended that the population maintain preventive measures, including use of face masksthe social distancing, cleaning Y disinfection of spaces, hand washingCover your mouth with the inner corner of your elbow when coughing or sneezing. He also asked not to rule out social isolation in case of presenting the aforementioned symptoms.

It is recommended not to self-medicate and go to the doctor of your health service provider in public or private institutions in case of symptoms.

Historical background

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the clinical picture of monkeypox resembles that of smallpox, which is an infection that was declared eradicated worldwide in 1980.

However, monkeypox is less contagious than smallpox and causes less severe disease. However, it is recommended to maintain preventive measures since it could cause medical complications in patients with compromised immune systems.