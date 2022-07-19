Concertoni Summer, 12 thousand spectators for Zucchero, 40 thousand for Blanco; confirmed Justin Bieber

While the work to set up the stage and the space for the public at the former Balilla continues under impossible temperatures, the countdown has started for the first two concerts of the Lucca Summer Festival 2022. The first, that of Zucchero Fornaciari, is scheduled Wednesday 20 July and about 12 thousand people are expected (only seated seats are expected).

On Thursday 21st, however, it will be Blanco’s turn for which 40,000 spectators are expected (in this case the seats are standing).

Already ready the signs that will be positioned for the transit and parking bans. Let’s see the main measures that come into force.

From 6 on 20 until 7 on 22 July, Viale Carducci will be closed to vehicular and pedestrian traffic. The sortie of San Paolino will also be closed, the pedestrian underpass of San Concordio, which will be accessible until 8.30 pm for the handicapped and the curtain of the Walls.

Furthermore, from 14 of 20 July until 7 of 22 there is also the closure to vehicular traffic of Porta San Pietro, the prohibition of parking and transit in the area from piazzale Risorgimento to via Montanara, the prohibition of parking in the station area and in viale Giusti.

Viale Europa and the surrounding areas will also be closed to traffic for about 24 hours, from midnight on Wednesday until the end of the Blanco concert.

Finally, on July 31, the Justin Bieber concert was confirmed for which 20,000 people are expected to date. The Canadian singer is overcoming the health problems that had forced him to interrupt the tour and has already booked a villa in the area for his stay in Lucca. The one in Lucca will be his first performance after the stop.

