Christian Bale could not compete with the physique of Chris Hemsworth: “it makes no sense to exercise”

Thor: Love and Thunder | Christian Bale couldn’t compete with Chris Hemsworth’s physique: There’s no point in exercising

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ hit theaters around the world a few days ago, and fans have not stopped praising Christian Bale’s performance as the film’s fearsome villain: Gorr, the butcher of gods. Since a couple of months ago, when the first previews of the film revealed some glimpses of the character of baleIt was said that this would be one of the most chilling antagonists in the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, and boy, did the audience not disappoint.

In the film, Gorr and Thor are very powerful entities that in battle become equal in power, but in real life, Christian bale He assured that he could not compete with the physique of Chris Hemsworth or joke. In a recent interview with TheWrap (via IndieWire), the actor who gives life to the bearer of the necrosword, declared that he gave up exercising to show off a threatening physique even before joining the production, because according to him, there was no point in trying to compete with Hemsworth in that area. bale said the following:

There’s no point in working out because you can’t compete with Chris.

During the Interview, bale said Taika Waititi, director of ‘Love and Thunder’, gave him some comics featuring Gorr to read so he could better prepare for the role of the villain. Among the important elements of the character, an aspect that bale What stood out was her attire. If we review the comics version, Gorr is almost naked, and only some parts of his body are covered. The actor joked about the costume:

I glanced over briefly and said, ‘She’s wearing a thong.’ Nobody wants to see me like this. He was also crazy and muscular in the comics. And he was in the middle of doing another movie where he was pretty skinny. Dude, no one wants to see me in a thong.

Despite bale didn’t spend long sessions in the gym, Natalie Portman, an actress who plays Jane Foster/The Mighty Thor in the movie, said in a past interview with TotalFilm (via IndieWire) that bale he was still terrifying as Gorr, even without that much muscle mass. portman said the following:

He’s very, very, very scary looking, plus, of course, his excellent acting. But, in this one, in the middle, he was like, ‘Hey, what’s up?’ It was just normal conversation, which was jarring, because he looked terrifying. Children ran screaming.

Secondly, natalie he had to undergo grueling gym routines months before he started filming’Love and Thunder’, all with the purpose of achieving the desired physique to play The Mighty Thor. 10 months was the time that the actress conditioned her body for her role, and in a past interview with Entertainment Tonight (via IndieWire), Hemsworth applauded the dedication of portman to the physical appearance of the paper:

She worked hard. I mean, she’s always had a great physique type and she’s trained a lot throughout her career and her life… but she lifted a lot more weights on this one of hers to sculpt her muscles. and so on.

