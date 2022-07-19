Chris Ware will be guest of Lucca Comics & Games 2022

The American cartoonist Chris Ware will be among the main guests of the 2022 edition of Lucca Comics & Games, which will be held in the Tuscan capital from 28 October to 1 November.

Among the most important contemporary cartoonists, Chris Ware is the author of some of the influential graphic novels such as Jimmy Corrigan. The smartest guy on earth And Rusty Brownboth translated into Italy by Coconino Press, as well as a frequent collaborator of New Yorker. In his career he has won numerous awards, including 22 Eisner and 28 Harvey, in addition to the Grand Prix de la ville d’Angoulême in 2021. Last year, at Lucca Comics & Games 2021, Ware also won the Yellow Kid for comics of the year, with Rusty Brown.

On the occasion of Chris Ware’s arrival in Lucca, Coconino Press will present a preview of the Italian edition of Building Stories, one of the most important works of the author, which took about 10 years to work on. Consisting of 14 comics of various types and formats – from the hardcover volume to the poster, from the strip to the tabloid, up to the comic book – Building Stories tells the story of a woman who lost part of her leg in an accident and who lives in an apartment in a large building in Chicago where she considers herself a failed artist. The 14 comics are also readable in any order, allowing the reader to personalize their reading experience.

