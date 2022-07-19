Chris Pratt shares a sweet note on the set of his son Jack in a shirtless selfie

ads

Chris Pratt bragged about “looking cut” in a shirtless mirror selfie on Monday, but his Instagram followers were more focused on a handwritten note from his son than his ripped abs.

“See you at 8pm,” 9-year-old Jack, whom the actor shares with ex-wife Anna Faris, wrote on a yellow sticky note, signing the sweet message with a heart and his name.

Relatives of Pratt’s wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, raved about Jack in the comments section of the post.

“See you at 8 ish 😂😂😂 jackkkooo,” Katherine’s brother Patrick Schwarzenegger wrote.

His mother, Maria Shriver, added from her Sunday Paper account: “Jack’s note ❤️.”

The 9-year-old signed his message with a heart.prattprattpratt/Instagram

Pratt, 43, co-parents his son with Faris, 45, whom he was married to from 2009 to 2018.

Since marrying Katherine, 32, in June 2019, the “Guardians of the Galaxy” star has welcomed two daughters: 1-year-old Lyla and 1-month-old Eloise.

Pratt shares his son with ex-wife Anna Faris.FilmMagic

Pratt made headlines in November 2021 when he thanked the “Gift of Forgiveness” author for giving him a “healthy daughter,” leading some to believe he was drawing a comparison to Jack’s premature birth in 2012.

“He may not have meant it as an insult, it came out that way,” one Twitter user wrote at the time, with another adding: “Looks like your first child wasn’t good enough.”

The “Parks and Recreation” alum is also the father of two daughters with his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger.katherineschwarzenegger/Instagra

The “Parks and Recreation” alum applauded the criticism last month in a Men’s Health interview.

“That’s fucked up,” Pratt said of the controversy. “My son is going to read that one day. He is 9 years old. And it’s etched in digital stone. It really pissed me off, man. I cried about it.”

Pratt added that his “blessings” as a celebrity have been a “burden” on his loved ones.

