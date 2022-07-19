Chris Pratt infuriated the internet for thanking “the healthy daughter” that his wife gave him: we explain why

Chris Patt is in the eye of the hurricane after the actor wrote a message on his social networks addressed to his wife, but what did the actor publish that infuriated Internet users? Here the details.

The actor published a message that he intended to show the love and affection he professes to his wife, however, his words were the ones that triggered the anger of the readers.

Through his Instagram account, the protagonist of Guardians of the Galaxy thanked his partner for the incredible life but above all, the healthy daughter she had given him, which was not well received by the public.

“Look at the way he looks at me! I mean. Find someone who looks at you like that!! You know!? We met at church. He’s given me an amazing life, a beautiful and healthy daughter, he chews so hard that a Sometimes I put my headphones on, but that’s love! She helps me with everything. My greatest treasure.”

After publication, fans of actress Anna Faris, the actor’s ex-partner, were who they criticized Patt for his insensitivity and they even asked to cancel the projects in which the artist participates.

The anger was due to the fact that Anna Faris had a son with Chris, who since birth has had various health problems.

The baby named Jack was born weighing less than 2 kilograms derived from a premature birth, which caused a serious cerebral hemorrhage.

This hemorrhage affected his legs and his vision, for which his followers argued that what the artist hinted at in his message when talking about the “health” of his other daughter was disrespectful.

The annoyance was such that Chris Patt’s name became a trend on Twitter, however, so far neither the actor nor his wife Katherine have responded to the comments of their detractors.