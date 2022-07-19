Chivas clarifies statutes that allowed the arrival of Santiago Ormeño and closes the door to naturalized

The legal director of Guadalajara explains that the statutes indicate that all Mexicans by birth, in terms defined by the Constitution, can play in the Flock; not so those who obtain nationality by naturalization

Chivas made it clear that he did not violate his statutes with the signing of Santiago Ormeno as reinforcement for the Apertura 2022. Through a video that was published on its official channels and with the help of the legal director of the Rebaño, the team adhered to the definition of Mexican nationality granted by the Constitution.

Arturo Gálvez, legal director of Chivas who was involved in the transition when Jorge Vergara acquired the club’s shares explained the reasons why the arrival of Ormeno they do not break with the tradition of playing with only Mexicans in the team.

“The requirement is that it be mexican by birth, they do not mention or are totally omitted if a player has participated with another selection or not. Those statutes were approved by the club’s associates before the purchase of the shares was made,” said the lawyer.

During the video, the statutes are presented where the principles of the team, uniform colors, shield and nationality of the players are exposed.

“The fifth clause of the statutes establishes that only Mexicans by birth can play for the Club; that is, they have been born in Mexican territory or their parents are Mexican, as dictated by the Constitution in its article number 30,” added the lawyer. .

In the video, the club makes it very clear that for no reason can naturalized Mexicans play with ChivasThey even put a photograph of Rogelio Funes Mori to illustrate, because although the striker plays for the Mexican National Team, he was born in Argentina and obtained the Mexican nationality by naturalization.

The statutes were approved by the associates in an Assembly on October 30, 2002, before the purchase of the team by Jorge Vergara; but even now, the owners of the Guadalajara they cannot modify the statutes if it is not with the approval of 100% of all the owners, shareholders of the club.

In 2012, Jorge Vergara wanted to stop any intention of foreign players in Chivas and added to the rule of Mexicans by birth, that only soccer players who defend the Mexican team will be able to reach the Guadalajara.

The club explains that it modified that rule after 10 years and in a context where dual nationalities are a reality, and more common. “After a thorough study of the situation, all parties decided to eliminate that restriction self-imposed by Jorge Vergara, but which was not part of the official statutes of the club.”