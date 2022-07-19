Chivas announced the seriousness of the injury that Cristian Chicote Calderón suffered against Santos

The rojiblanco left the TSM court due to a serious injury to his leg; However, the Guadalajara medical staff already knows in detail what happens with the side.

Injuries have become a real headache inside Chivas, since the Guadalajara team was forced to start the Apertura 2022 with multiple absences due to the ailments that several soccer players presented, so this weekend there was concern in the coaching staff about Cristian Calderón who left the match against Santos due to a hit.

During the start of the second half in the Comarca Lagunera, the whip requested his change to Ricardo Cadena due to the pain that he felt in his leg from a blow, so Miguel Ponce immediately entered the field; however, this Monday the rojiblanco winger was valued again by the coaching staff.

As reported by the club in a statement, the whipHe did not train this Monday with the rest of the team but as a mere precaution; however, the former Necaxa player will be fully integrated into practice starting this Tuesday to be available to the coaching staff for Wednesday’s match against León.

Since the arrival of Ricardo Cadena on the bench in the final stretch of Clausura 2022, Calderón became immovable in his system due to his speed and constant appearance on the attack on the left wing, enhancing the offensive and collaborating in defensive work.

When will the Flock play again?

The chiverío trained lightly this Sunday in Torreón to later return to the Pearl of the West, where he will train Monday and Tuesday to play his next match on Wednesday against León on the pitch at Estadio Akronduel that was brought forward because the rojiblancos have a commitment on July 22 against Juventus in Las Vegas.

