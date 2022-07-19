Charlotte Flair and other WWE stars will attend Ric Flair’s last fight

Ric Flair is ready for his last fight, which will take place on July 31 at the event starcast, in Nashville, TN. After several weeks of rumors and speculation, it was officially announced last night that the WWE Hall of Famer will join forces with Andrade El Ídolo to face the team formed by Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal.

The event has generated a lot of expectation, to the point that all the tickets to see the Flair fight were sold out in less than 24 hours, which is why the show was relocated, now being held at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium. The new venue doubles the number of seats available for the show, which will now have 7,000 seats for the attending public.

It is, therefore, a fight that no one wants to miss. However, the presence of well-known names in the business, such as Hulk Hogan, has already been confirmed. But he will not be the only one. In this sense, while he was interviewed in the latest edition of Busted Open Radio, “The Nature Boy” offered more details about his latest foray into professional wrestling. Here we leave you with his most outstanding statements, transcript courtesy of Fightful:

About his plantar fasciitis and how it could affect his performance in the ring

“I would just muffle it if necessary. You know me. affects me daily. It’s hard to run to the strings with the center of the foot… the center of the foot is very sensitive. I’ve been training hard, practicing twice a day“.

On Jay Lethal’s involvement in the match



Lethal has been an important part in Flair’s return to the ring. The wrestler has trained with the WWE legend to help him get in shape for the event. In this sense, Flair considers that he felt indebted to Lethal, and for that reason he should be in his fight.

“Of course, because Lethal is a great guyand if we do, then it will be like “rewriting everything in my legacy again,” said Flair about it, who also he confessed to trying to stay positive and not worrying about what could go wrong.

On the presence of Charlotte Flair and other WWE superstars at the event

“She will be there, but I don’t know if she will be on camera. She wouldn’t miss it. I don’t think she’ll miss it even if Andrade wasn’t involved. Only she might not be in front of the cameras. Lots of guys come. (Rey) Mysterio, Apollo, (Pat) McAfee, Kid Rock will be there“.

It is not the first time that Ric Flair, Charlotte and Andrade have attended a professional wrestling event together. In August of last year, Charlotte was present at AAA’s Triplemanía XXIX event, where Ric accompanied Andrade in his fight for the AAA Mega Championship, which pitted him against Kenny Omega.

Meanwhile, Charlotte is still away from WWE programming. After losing her SmackDown Women’s Championship to Ronda Rousey At WrestleMania Backlash, the fighter took some time off, which she took advantage of to marry Andrade.

