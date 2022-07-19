Celebrities Talking About Their Mental Health: When Is It Useful?

Matilda De Angelis is the last in order of time but not the first to talk about her mental health. Anxiety, panic, depression or other disorders: there are many VIPs who confess their suffering. Benefits and risks of this trend.

There mental health is it really a crucial area for today’s times as claimed by the Minister for Health on the occasion of the publication in the Official Gazette of the “psychologist bonus”?

(…) It will be possible, for those with an ISEE of up to 50 thousand euros, to request a contribution to be used by registered psychologists. It is a first step. Mental health is one of the big issues of this time”Declared Minister Speranza on the sidelines of the signing of the document. Health.gov

The situation in Italy

The most recent data on the subject can be consulted on the Ministry’s website: the Mental Health Report provides an overview of the demand – and the response – for interventions in favor of mental health in our country.

The surveys began, by decree, in 2010; the last concerns 2020, the first year of the pandemic.

For this reason it will not report in all its breadth the extent of the effects that this has caused on the population and which still, in all probability, must exhaust their range.

Already in the course of construction, albeit as non-professional observers, we recorded important repercussions on the psychological and social well-being of many citizens; the category that struck us most was that of young people.





However, it is interesting to analyze the age group most affected, i types of ailments and their different impact on gender male and on that female.

The “psychiatric users assisted by specialist services in 2020 amounted to 728,338”.

More adults than young, more women than men

Users are of female sex in 53.6% of cases, while the age composition reflects the aging of the general population, with a large percentage of patients over the age of 45 (69.0%). In both sexes they result fewer patients under the age of 25 while the highest concentration occurs in the classes 45-54 and 55-64 (46.8% in both sexes); females have, compared to males, a higher percentage in the class> 75 years (6.7% in males and 10.7% in females). Mental health report 2020

Other chapters follow, on average annual cost (about 68 euros per capita), the personal employee, the use of medicationsL‘assistance at home, the facilities available, access to the emergency room.

Mental health and our general well-being

The definition that we find in the documents of our institutions is affected (and in my opinion not entirely positively) by that of the WHO:

Mental health is an integral part of health and well-being, it can be deduced from the definition of health of the Constitution of the World Health Organization (WHO): “Health is a state of complete physical, mental and social well-being, and not a simple absence of illness or infirmity “. Health.gov

Now, no one likes to suffer except those who, in fact, are affected by a real disorder for which what they love in suffering is the pleasure they derive from it, however distorted; nevertheless, defining health as a state of complete well-being (physical, mental and social) smacks of a dangerous utopia.

An essential dimension is missing

It is already difficult to be permanently and continuously in a certain “state”. We are always evolving, growing: from the physical one, which in old age becomes decay, however deferrable and sweetened by the many precautions that it is right to implement. We are always involved in a complex system of relationships, independent events, choices, encounters. Maintaining a perennial state of well-being seems at least unrealistic.

Perhaps because, in the definition above, the third dimension, the spiritual one, is missing, replaced by the social one? What could truly remain stable under the storms that also rage in every life is peace, the one that only God can give us.

Controversy of a permanently restless Catholic.

The importance of mental health

In any case, it is a good thing that the subject of psychological, mental and relational well-being is dealt with with greater transparency and freedom, that it speaks seriously and as objectively as possible, that in short, the suffering people are at least a little lightened by the weight of social stigma.

This push for normalization on the one hand and the encouragement of access to care on the other can only do well.

The celebs who talk about it

There is also a non-institutional front, but more of a custom one that seems to be fighting the same battle: the increasingly frequent confessions of celebrities or well-known personalities about their own psychological sufferings. Of the world jet set we can remember Lady Gaga or the young Billie Eilish, or Selena Gomez, who confessed to being suffering from bipolar disorder or Adele, who tells of suffering from anxiety and panic attacks.

Last in order of time and close for geographical reasons is that of the young actress Matilda De Angelis: it is likely we have already come across many in the still image of her beautiful face in tears taken from a short video of her in which she tells of suffering from anxiety from three years.

Anxiety and its relapses

She unleashes herself in an Instagram post in which she tells, through tears, how anxiety is painfully compromising her general well-being. Emotional emptying, fear, a sense of oppression, fear of change. All in a perception of continuous instability, of a constantly threatened balance. Last but not least, the psychosomatic reaction clearly visible in acne on the face.

The young Bolognese actress accuses the standards of perfection that she feels she has to pursue. Unrealizable standards, she claims, that poison her mind.

It’s nice that she is already able to tell the beneficial effects that anxiety has forced her to discover: accept her own imperfection, accept her own frailties, renounce reaching unattainable goals so as not to feel suffocated almost by her own hand, albeit paradoxically ” forced”.





Is it useful for VIPs to talk about it?

In addition to the great human sympathy that Matilda arouses and the solidarity that comes spontaneously to grant her, one can ask oneself if and to what extent the public confessions of well-known personalities about their psychological disorders are beneficial for the people who listen to them.

On Daily fact the psychologist talked about it Cristian Pagliariccio

Celebrities are increasingly talking about their personal struggles for right to mental health. They make their own known disturbances, the discrimination suffered and their fragility. They also discuss without reserve the care they have sought and received. The same phenomenon has gradually involved those who have achieved greater or lesser fame in social networks (influencer and microinfluencers) and the most common people. In the most famous platforms, especially those most used by very young and very young people, the hashtag #Mental health it is often used and followed by many people. One wonders, therefore, if these personal examples are really helpful. Daily fact

The benefits

There are few scientific studies in this regard, yet. The one the author of the article refers to is from 2013: the research is based on 157 interviews with US celebrities who have communicated their physical or mental suffering via social media or other media.

The work, carried out by Christina Beck and her team, underlined that celebrities exhibiting publicly can inspire other people, to encourage them to seek appropriate help and to behave more respectfully towards those who suffer. Ibid

The benefits, therefore, seem to be there: we recognize ourselves in another person who, despite visibility and success, he is not afraid to expose his own frailties and also to show the path made to overcome them or live with them peacefully.

Among the faces and above all the known voices of our house there is also Fedez himself who has even chosen to publish the original audio of a conversation with his therapist: between tears he confessed his anguish thinking about the possibility of dying and above all of not be more remembered by their children.

Covered with even heavy criticism, accusations of narcissism or overexposure as an end in itself, he also met many people who felt understood and consoled; he himself has had some benefit.

Already feeling less alone is a relief for those who have to go through important trials such as a diagnosis of a serious illness, a bereavement, an important ailment.

It would be even better, according to another study headed by Patrich Corrigan and his team, to be able to share the experiences and testimonies of ordinary people.

Perceived as more similar to themselves they would be considered more easily imitable than VIPs who still maintain a sort of distinction and exclusivity compared to ordinary people.

This

(…) emotional rapprochement between people perceived to be most similar to oneself (…) could play an important role in reduce stigma and contempt in relation to matters concerning i mental disorders.

The risks

Despite the human sympathy that anyone who confesses their pain arouses in us, there is also an equally natural sense of annoyance or the suspicion of an instrumental use of pain, whether real or artificial.

Another consideration not to be avoided concerns the risk of oversimplification that can be incurred by identifying too hastily with the situation of the celebrity who has told about himself.

Here, it happened to me too, we think; and as he or she got out so I will get out too. What therapies did he do? are there any medicines to take?

The risk, therefore, is to take steep and dangerous shortcuts which, instead of making us better deal with a mental problem, could further distance us from real awareness and from taking the right path of treatment.